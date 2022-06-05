Following the suspension from Bharatiya Janata Party, Nupur Sharma has issued a statement on Twitter where she has asked the media houses to refrain from making her address public. She said, “I request all media houses and everybody else not to make my address public. There is a security threat to my family.”

I request all media houses and everybody else not to make my address public. There is a security threat to my family. — Nupur Sharma (@NupurSharmaBJP) June 5, 2022

News agency ANI and journalists associated with media house NDTV amongst others had published the suspension letter that had her address. ANI later deleted the tweet, but by then, the address was already made public. It is not yet clear how the suspension letter by the BJP reached the media houses without masking her address.

As a responsible portal, we have not added the tweets which reveal Sharma’s address amid the threats she has been receiving from Islamists.

Earlier, BJP had suspended Nupur Sharma and Navin Kumar Jindal from the party’s primary membership. The suspension came after BJP issued a press release where it had said that the party respect all religions and denounced derogatory remarks made against any religious personality.

Sharma has been facing threats including death threats from Islamists since she made some comments as per the Islamic texts on Prophet Muhammad that irked the Muslims. She argued that since people are mocking the Hindu faith repeatedly, they can also mock other religions referring to Islamic beliefs. Her statement was taken out of context by Alt News co-founder and alleged fact-checker Mohammed Zubair, who released an army of trolls and Islamists after Sharma. Multiple FIRs were registered against Sharma after the remarks and calls for hear death were also made.