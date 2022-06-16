In connection to the Kanpur violence that took place on June 3, 2022 after Friday prayers, the children studying madarsas are under the Police radar. As per reports, the children were used in the violence for stone-pelting and throwing petrol bombs. Using the CCTV footage of nearby areas along with the viral videos, the Police have confirmed that the children were involved in the violence. It is also being reported that the children were paid money and served biryani to take part in the violence. Following these reports, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) asked the Police to investigate the case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

NCPCR’s instruction to Police to file case under POCSO Act

On June 7, NCPCR wrote to the Commissioner of Police, Kanpur Nagar, stating that the Commission came across a report that a minor had surrendered to Police after his photos were posted by the Police as a suspect. During the questioning, the minor made several revelations about the violence.

NCPCR letter to Kanpur’s Commissioner of Police.

The Commission said it was evident that minors were used in the violence that was in contravention of Sections 75 and 83(2) of Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015 and relevant Sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The Commission asked the Police to produce the minor before Child Welfare Committee and submit Action Taken Report, statement of the minor and relevant records to the Commission.

Police found money was paid via different channels to children

As per the media reports, the Police found during the investigation that the children were paid money for instigating violence in the Kanpur district. The reports said that the children were paid money and fed Biryani multiple times before the violence. Apart from that, the children were also taught religious fanaticism.

Such tactics are common in Kashmir valley, where terrorist organizations pay money to the locals and brainwash them with fanaticism so that they get provoked and indulge in activities like stone-pelting. Therefore, the students studying in madarsas in the areas where violence erupted are under Police’s radar. The Police have sought five-day remand of the accused in Kanpur violence. Also, a status report will be soon submitted to NCPCR.

Speaking to Dainik Bhaskar, Joint Commissioner of Police, Anand Prakash Tiwari said, “It is a serious matter that children were involved in the violence. Taking cognizance of the issue, NCPCR has asked Kanpur Police Commission Vijay Singh Meena to initiate an investigation accordingly. So far, our investigation has revealed that children were paid money to indulge in violence.”

JCP Tiwari further added that funds were not sent directly to the children but via different channels. The money was distributed via leaders of the area and people living in the localities. Following this, hundreds of minors came out on the streets with stones in their hands. They pelted stones and threw petrol bombs on the day of violence.

Media reports suggest that the names of eight builders emerged during the investigation, including a well-known builder named Haji Vasi from Kanpur. These builders have funded the Hayat Zafar Hashmi, the mastermind of Kanpur violence. The Police are now investing if the money paid by these builders was used to spread violence.

On the day of violence, Islamists threw petrol bombs in Kanpur. During the investigation, the Police found that they had been collecting petrol in bottles two days prior to the violence. Around 50 blasts took place during violence on June 3. Reports suggest the Islamists filled petrol in the bottles from Bharat Petroleum’s pump located at the deputy stop of the city. The license of the petrol pump has been cancelled by the District Magistrate of Kanpur after CCTV footage showed its involvement in the matter. All 37 petrol pumps in the area are being checked by a special team.