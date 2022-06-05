On June 4, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha made derogatory remarks against leaders who joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and called them ‘garbage’ of Congress. Quoting a tweet from news agency ANI that talked about four Congress leaders’ meeting with BJP leaders Sunil Jakhar and Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Chadha said, “Punjab Congress’ trash joins BJP. BJP has become a dustbin for Congress’ trash.”

Screenshot of Raghav Chadha’s derogatory tweet. Source: Twitter/raghav_chadha

Reacting to his comments, BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa said, “I would like to remind Raghav Chadha that the people of Punjab are not trash. The words you have used show your arrogance towards Punjab and the people of Punjab. If a Punjabi had become a member of Rajya Sabha, he would not have dared to call people of Punjab trash. You can see if a non-Punjabi becomes leader from Punjab, how he sees the people of Punjab.”

In a follow-up statement, Sirsa said, “The way BJP is increasing its influence in Punjab, it is becoming a strong opposition. AAP used to question the existence of the BJP in Punjab, but now the party with 92 MLAs has been doing Press Conferences since yesterday and tells us whom we should take in the party. I would like to remind them that one-third of the MLAs of Punjab are from Akali Dal, BJP, and Congress. The party whose speaker in Delhi is a former BJP leader is now teaching us whom we should accept as party members. I would like to tell them not to worry about us. Take care of your own home. Your MLAs are ready to leave the party. You are neither able to manage the state nor the MLAs, and you are pointing fingers at us. Now, if your MLAs leave you, we will again get blamed. Soon MLAs of AAP will join BJP because there is no other way left but BJP to handle the situation in Punjab.”

Rather than focusing on political rivalry with BJP… @AAPPunjab should work to restore the peace and law and order situation in Punjab. Your MLAs will leave you if you fail to work for Punjab and Punjabiyat pic.twitter.com/3LDsUVw1In — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) June 5, 2022

Congress leaders joined BJP

On June 4, five Congress leaders, Dr. Raj Kumar Verka, Balbir Singh Sidhu, Gurpreet Singh Kangar, Kewal Dhillon, and Sunder Sham Arora, joined BJP in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other BJP leaders.

Hinting more leaders from Punjab would join BJP, their exit was called the ‘tip of the iceberg by former Chief Minister of Punjab Amarinder Singh. He said in a tweet, “My best wishes to Balbir S. Sidhu, Gurpreet S. Kangar, Dr. Raj Kumar Verka, Sunder Sham Arora, and Kewal Singh Dhillon for taking a step in the right direction and joining BJP today. This is just the tip of the iceberg.”

My best wishes to Balbir S. Sidhu, Gurpreet S. Kangar, Dr Raj Kumar Verka, Sunder Sham Arora and Kewal Singh Dhillon for taking a step in the right direction and joining @BJP4India today.



This is just the tip of the iceberg! — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) June 4, 2022

Gurpreet Kangar was a three-time MLA from Rampura Phul. He was the Revenue Minister in the previous Congress government. Balbir Sidhu was a three-time MLA from Mohali, he was the Health Minister in the previous Congress government. Sunder Sham Arora was an MLA from Hoshiarpur. He was the Industry and Commerce Minister in the Congress government. Raj Kumar Verka is one of the most prominent Dalit leaders in Punjab. He is from the Majha region. Kewal Dhillon was an MLA from Barnala. Notably, BJP has announced Dhillon as a candidate for Sangrur by-polls.