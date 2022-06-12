Sunday, June 12, 2022
Covid-19 infected Sonia Gandhi admitted to hospital, Congress plans demonstrations before ED office as Rahul Gandhi summoned on June 13 in National Herald case

The ED case had sent a notice to Sonia to appear before it on June 8 for interrogation in the National Herald case. But due to the Covid-19 infection, she now has to appear before the ED on June 23

The interim president of Congress Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi on 12th June 2022. Days after getting infected with Coronavirus, Sonia Gandhi has been admitted to the hospital as health deteriorated. Her condition is said to be stable. Congress leader Randeep Surjewala has informed about her hospitalization.

The Enforcement Directorate case had sent a notice to Sonia to appear before it on June 8 for interrogation in the National Herald case. But due to the Covid-19 infection, she now has to appear before the ED on June 23.

Randeep Singh Surjewala tweeted, “Congress President, Smt. Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Ganga Ram Hospital today owing to Covid-related issues. She is stable and will be kept at the hospital for observation. We thank all the Congressmen & women as also all well-wishers for their concern and good wishes.”

Earlier, Sonia Gandhi was issued a notice by the ED to appear before it on June 8. But due to being infected with corona, Sonia Gandhi had then sought three weeks time from the ED. In the same case, the Enforcement Directorate also issued summons to former Congress President Rahul Gandhi. The investigating agency has summoned Rahul Gandhi for questioning on June 13. After the agency issued the summons, the Congress leaders had accused the central government of misusing the government agencies.

The Congress party is preparing for a protest on June 13, the day of Rahul Gandhi’s scheduled interrogation. A meeting of senior Congress leaders has also been held in this regard. In this meeting, the preparations for the demonstrations on June 13 were discussed. The Congress has decided to hold a so-called ‘satyagraha’ in front of ED offices across the country including Delhi. Besides, the party has decided that it will organize a march to the ED office in Delhi.

