Hundreds of Rahul Gandhi’s supporters’ gathered outside the All India Congress Committee’s (AICC) office in Delhi to showcase their support for him, before the Gandhi scion marched to the Enforcement Directorate’s office for questioning in the National Herald case. Interestingly, many of the so-called supporters who huddled outside the Congress headquarters in Delhi had no idea why they are there.

In a video shared by Republic TV, many woman ‘protestors’ appear completely oblivious when the channel’s journalist questions why they have gathered outside the AICC headquarters.

At around 2.10 minutes into the video, the journalist asked one woman protestor where she has come from and why. While she replied that she has arrived from Khajuri Khas in Delhi but she didn’t say why she was there.

The journalist approached two other protestors present at the site. He posed the same question to these two women. They also confirmed that they came from Khajuri. When asked what brought them there, one woman took off in Hindi, “humari kaam sunte nahi hai, mahenga sab samaan hai, humara ghar kahan se chale?”, which roughly translates to, “they do not listen to us, prices of everything has been skyrocketing, how should we manage our household?”

The journalist prodded them by asking if today’s protest is in favour of Rahul Gandhi. Though the women acknowledged that the protest is for the Gandhi scion, they appeared to be clueless about the National Herald money laundering case, for which Rahul Gandhi has been summoned to the ED’s office, and the fact that they had gathered there to protest Rahul Gandhi’s appearance before the probe agency. One of them said, “We want to meet him”.

The journalist continued to ask many women protestors whether they were told why they have been brought there but none of them answered. One of them responded by saying that they do not know but they would find out.

Congress leaders create a ruckus before Rahul Gandhi appears before ED

On June 13, before Congress leader Rahul Gandhi appeared for questioning at the Enforcement Directorate office in connection to the National Herald money laundering case in Delhi, the Congress leaders created a ruckus and protested against the law of the land.

As per news agency ANI, several Congress leaders were detained from outside the All India Congress Committee’s (AICC) office. These leaders were sloganeering in favour of Rahul Gandhi.

Earlier, posters were raised across Delhi by the party to show support for Gandhi. A mega ‘Satyagrah’ protest was planned in the city, but the Delhi Police denied permission for the same. The party had planned the march from party headquarters to the ED’s office. Heavy police presence was seen outside the investigation agency’s office on Monday morning.

Congress has claimed that the Central Government has been using the Central Investigation Agencies to settle a political score with Congress. The party had planned to hold demonstrations across the country at 25 offices.

Earlier, Sonia Gandhi asked for a new date to appear before the investigation stating she was suffering from Covid-19. Both Sonia and Rahul Gandhi were summoned by the ED in the National Herald case. Sonia Gandhi was called on June 23, considering her ‘health problems’.

As per reports, Rahul Gandhi has now reached the ED office where he is currently being quizzed by the investigating officers in connection with the National Herald case.

National Herald Case

The National Herald scam is one of the most notable legal cases in Indian history, as the Gandhis are directly accused. The Mother-Son duo of Congress President Rahul Gandhi and his mother Sonia, along with their aides – Oscar Fernandez, Motilal Vohra and Sam Pithroda, are alleged to have been involved in massive’ cheating and breach of trust’ in the acquisition of Associated Journals Ltd (AJL) by Young Indian Pvt Ltd (YIL). Assets worth crores of rupees had been allegedly transferred for purposes other than originally intended for a paltry sum. Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi got unconditional bail in December 2015.