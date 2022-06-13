On June 13, before Congress leader Rahul Gandhi appeared for questioning at the Enforcement Directorate office in connection to the National Herald money laundering case in Delhi, the Congress leaders created a ruckus and protested against the law of the land.

As per news agency ANI, several Congress leaders were detained from outside the All India Congress Committee’s (AICC) office. These leaders were sloganeering in favour of Rahul Gandhi.

Earlier, posters were raised across Delhi by the party to show support for Gandhi. A mega ‘Satyagrah’ protest was planned in the city, but the Delhi Police denied permission for the same. The party had planned the march from party headquarters to the ED’s office. Heavy police presence was seen outside the investigation agency’s office on Monday morning.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Amrutha Guguloth said in a statement that several Congress leaders were expected to participate in the march. However, the permission was denied because of the communal situation in the national capital clubbed with VVIP movements in the jurisdiction.

Congress has claimed that the Central Government has been using the Central Investigation Agencies to settle a political score with Congress. The party had planned to hold demonstrations across the country at 25 offices. The ruling party, however, called it a drama.

Sambit Patra, Spokesperson for Bharatiya Janata Party, said, “Both Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are on bail. Rahul Gandhi is supposed to appear before the ED tomorrow. But Congress is making a huge drama out of it. They are calling all their leaders to Delhi. What is the use of all this drama? What is this Satyagrah? Gandhiji would be shamed to see this fake Satyagrah of fake Gandhis. Rahulji, don’t try to escape the rule. This is a legal issue and not a political issue.”

Earlier, Sonia Gandhi asked for a new date to appear before the investigation stating she was suffering from Covid-19. Both Sonia and Rahul Gandhi were summoned by the ED in the National Herald case. Sonia Gandhi was called on June 23, considering her ‘health problems’.

As per reports, Rahul Gandhi will be leading a march to the ED office where he is summoned.

National Herald Case

The National Herald scam is one of the most notable legal cases in Indian history, as the Gandhis are directly accused. The Mother-Son duo of Congress President Rahul Gandhi and his mother Sonia, along with their aides – Oscar Fernandez, Motilal Vohra and Sam Pithroda, are alleged to have been involved in massive’ cheating and breach of trust’ in the acquisition of Associated Journals Ltd (AJL) by Young Indian Pvt Ltd (YIL). Assets worth crores of rupees had been allegedly transferred for purposes other than originally intended for a paltry sum. Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi got unconditional bail in December 2015.