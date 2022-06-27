Thailand: Muslims oppose laws legalising cannabis & same-sex marriage

The League of Islamic Council of Southern Thailand has denounced three bills that are under consideration in the Parliament of Thailand, labelling them in violation of Islamic law and unworkable for practising Muslims. The Cannabis and Hemp Bill, the Progressive Liquor Bill, and the Civil Partnership Bill are three legislative bills being opposed by the Islamic Council.

In order to clarify their stand on the three measures that have already passed their first readings in parliament, representatives from the Islamic councils in Yala, Narathiwat, Songkhla, Satun, and Pattani convened on Thursday.

The Cannabis and Hemp Products bill does not apply to cannabis extracts that contain more than 0.2 per cent tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the psychoactive ingredient of cannabis. The two plants will be delisted as illegal drugs by Bill. The Progressive Liquor Bill, on the other hand, aims to liberalise the alcohol industry and open the market to local suppliers. In addition, if passed, the Civil Partnership Bill will make same-sex marriage legal.

The topic has spurred a heated debate on social media, confusing Muslims. According to the council, practising Muslims cannot accept these regulations since they contradict Islamic teachings.

The council’s chairman, Waedueramae Mamingji, stated that the subject has been widely discussed on social media and may generate some misconceptions among Muslims in Thailand, thus the council must take this move to clarify points. He stated that the League of Islamic Councils of Southern Thailand does not endorse any of the proposed laws.

Waedueramae said, “Our organisation is the pillar for citizens. We must reveal our standpoint to society clearly. According to the Sheikhul Islam Office’s Fatwa, we will not support these laws because they are haram in Islam.”

It is worth noting that, according to the Quran, same-sex marriage, drugs, and alcoholic beverages are incompatible with Islam and its principles.

According to reports, Dr Ananchai Thaipratan, an Islamic medical expert who attended the conference, stated that cannabis is still classified as a narcotic that may only be used for therapeutic or scientific work. The council observed that university experts are also beginning to highlight the harmful side effects of cannabis consumption, which can induce hallucinations, tachycardia, and other heart-related disorders, as well as impair students’ cognitive advancement.