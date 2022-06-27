Monday, June 27, 2022
HomeWorldMuslim organisations denounce new 'haram' laws in Thailand pertaining to cannabis and same-sex marriage:...
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

Muslim organisations denounce new ‘haram’ laws in Thailand pertaining to cannabis and same-sex marriage: Here is what happened

The Cannabis and Hemp Bill, the Progressive Liquor Bill, and the Civil Partnership Bill are three legislative bills being opposed by the Islamic Council.

OpIndia Staff
Thailand: Muslims oppose laws legalising cannabis & same-sex marriage
Meeting of Thailand Islamic Council. (Image: The Nation Thailand)
68

The League of Islamic Council of Southern Thailand has denounced three bills that are under consideration in the Parliament of Thailand, labelling them in violation of Islamic law and unworkable for practising Muslims. The Cannabis and Hemp Bill, the Progressive Liquor Bill, and the Civil Partnership Bill are three legislative bills being opposed by the Islamic Council.

In order to clarify their stand on the three measures that have already passed their first readings in parliament, representatives from the Islamic councils in Yala, Narathiwat, Songkhla, Satun, and Pattani convened on Thursday.

The Cannabis and Hemp Products bill does not apply to cannabis extracts that contain more than 0.2 per cent tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the psychoactive ingredient of cannabis. The two plants will be delisted as illegal drugs by Bill. The Progressive Liquor Bill, on the other hand, aims to liberalise the alcohol industry and open the market to local suppliers. In addition, if passed, the Civil Partnership Bill will make same-sex marriage legal.

The topic has spurred a heated debate on social media, confusing Muslims. According to the council, practising Muslims cannot accept these regulations since they contradict Islamic teachings.

The council’s chairman, Waedueramae Mamingji, stated that the subject has been widely discussed on social media and may generate some misconceptions among Muslims in Thailand, thus the council must take this move to clarify points. He stated that the League of Islamic Councils of Southern Thailand does not endorse any of the proposed laws.

Waedueramae said, “Our organisation is the pillar for citizens. We must reveal our standpoint to society clearly. According to the Sheikhul Islam Office’s Fatwa, we will not support these laws because they are haram in Islam.”

It is worth noting that, according to the Quran, same-sex marriage, drugs, and alcoholic beverages are incompatible with Islam and its principles.

According to reports, Dr Ananchai Thaipratan, an Islamic medical expert who attended the conference, stated that cannabis is still classified as a narcotic that may only be used for therapeutic or scientific work. The council observed that university experts are also beginning to highlight the harmful side effects of cannabis consumption, which can induce hallucinations, tachycardia, and other heart-related disorders, as well as impair students’ cognitive advancement.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Kerala: Censor committee denies certificate to ‘Puzha Muthal Puzha Vare’ on Malabar genocide by director Ali Akbar, who reverted to Hinduism

OpIndia Staff -

VHP comes up with an action plan for 2024: From Love Jihad to missionary violence and hate speech against Hindus, here are their five...

OpIndia Staff -

Maharaja Ranjit Singh death anniversary: Read how his son, last king of Sikh empire, was converted to Christianity and ‘lost’ the Kohinoor to British

Anurag -

Maharashtra political crisis: As 9 ‘rebel’ ministers get stripped of portfolios, Aaditya Thackeray says he is confident of winning with love on his side

OpIndia Staff -

As Sanjay Raut says they might abandon MVA alliance if rebels return, here is why BJP must not re-align with Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena

Dibakar Dutta -

Haryanvi singer comes up with a counter to Sidhu Moosewala’s pro-Khalistani SYL song: Here is what it says

OpIndia Staff -

Amidst ongoing political crisis in Maharashtra, ED summons Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut for questioning in fraud case

OpIndia Staff -

Gujarat riot case: Ahmedabad Crime Branch seeks custody of jailed anti-Modi cop Sanjiv Bhatt, had attempted to sensationalise the Gujarat riots by lying

OpIndia Staff -

Delhi: Hindu group protests outside Pakistan High Commission over decapitation of a newborn Hindu child in Sindh

Pallav -

Sikh man shot dead ‘execution-style’ in a New York neighbourhood, the area had previously seen hate crimes against Sikhs in April

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
590,280FollowersFollow
27,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com