On June 2 (local time) United States lawmaker Ilhan Omar published a tweet in support of the LGBTQ+ community. Notably, the world is celebrating ‘Pride Month’ to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community and to fight ‘discrimination’ against them. In her tweet, Omar said, “Happy Pride Month! We won’t stop fighting until all LGBTQ+ Americans can live free from discrimination.”

Happy Pride Month! We won’t stop fighting until all LGBTQ+ Americans can live free from discrimination. 🏳️‍🌈 — Rep. Ilhan Omar (@Ilhan) June 1, 2022

Her tweet did not go down well with the members of the Muslim community who expressed their ‘disgust’ in comments and quotes over her views.

Twitter user Islamicize wrote, “The way organizations still scramble to get hold of her for their events is a shameful show of weakness and absence of gheerah for the deen. How have any scholars still not takfired her is beyond my comprehension.”

Islamicize was amazed how she was called for events. Source: Twitter

Another Twitter user Muhammad Sattar Khan said, “What kind of Muslim are you, don’t you feel fear of Allah and his messenger Muhammad (peace be upon him)?”

Muhammad Sattar Khan questioned what kind of Muslim she was. Source: Twitter

She was even called ‘Qaafir’ by a user Abdul Hamid while another user Jiya’s RM called her ‘Shaytan ki Behn’.

Omar was called ‘Qaafir’ and ‘Shaytan ki Behn’ Source: Twitter

Twitter user Mohamed questioned if she ever read Quran and said, “Did you ever read the story of Prophet Loot in the Quran? Do you know what happened to the wife of prophet loot? She wasn’t doing the wrong act but her sympathies and her thinkings were same as the people of loot and in the end she was hit by the stone and died.”

Mohamed questioned if she had ever read Quran. Source: Twitter

Khushnood Ali Khan assumed Pride Month might have felt like Eid to Omar. He said, “Pride month is like Eid for Ilhan. She has been supporting this cause for her entire political career. And some compassionate imams have supported and defended her as well. You’re literally a disgrace to the hijab you’re wearing. If you are supporting them you are one of them.”

Khushnood called her disgrace to Hijab. Source: Twitter

Twitter user Cihan Adem-i said her tweet was an example of ‘How to leave Islam in one tweet…’

Cihan said her tweet was an example of ‘how to leave Islam’ in one tweet. Source: Twitter

Twitter user Crazy Warya blamed her support for the LGBTQ community on her third husband Tim Mynett who is a non-Muslim. He said, “The main issue started the moment you been divorced from a Muslim guy and remarried a non-Muslim and now you start supporting a thing that is against your faith better for you if you remove the hijab cause of your pics shows something against your tweets.”

Crazy Warya blamed her third husband for her support to LGBTQ. Source: Twitter

Interestingly, her support for the LGBTQ community came to light in March 2019. Later that year she departed her ways from her second husband Ahmed Abdisalan Hirsi and married Tim Mynett who was her political advisor at one point.

What does Islam say about homosexuality?

Homosexuality is considered ‘Haram’ in Islam. As per Quran, the ‘People of Lot’ were destroyed by the ‘wrath of God’ because men had sex with men. Some Hadith collections also condemn homosexuality and transgender acts. Male homosexual acts are prescribed the death penalty. Many Islamic countries have the death penalty for homosexuality.