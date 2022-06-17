In a viral video that has emerged from Ajmer, Rajasthan, two sisters-in-law married into the same family were seen fighting with such intensity that they fell into a nearby drain. While the ‘Devrani-Jethani’ (women married to two brothers) kept fighting, other family members tried to join in and a bunch of onlookers tried to intervene. But oblivious to anything around them, the women kept abusing and fighting each other.

As per reports, the incident is from Ajmer’s Beawar where a prominent business family has been facing infighting between two brothers over property issues. On Wednesday 15 June, the wives of the two brothers got into an intense fight. They started pulling each other’s hair, attacking with fists and punches and kicking.

The women fought with such intensity they fell into a nearby drain. Their respective family members, instead of trying to separate them, joined in the fight.

In videos of the incident that have gone viral, a bunch of onlookers are seen gathered around the fighting pit (the drain). While some are busy shooting videos, some are encouraging women.

Interestingly, a third and fourth woman too joined in during the fight. But the Devrani Jethani paid no heed. They just continued their combat. Then, suddenly, a man jumped into the drain and grabbed woman number 3 by her neck. The crowd, which was doing nothing to prevent the ladies’ fight till then, suddenly got into action mode and launched an attack on the man. One person kicked him ninja style, while the others pulled him up, saying how did he dare to hit a woman.

As per a Bhaskar report, the women are from the Kumawat family. A property dispute has been long ongoing between a petrol pump owner Narendra Kumawat and his deceased brother’s family. On June 15, Sangita Kumawat, the deceased brother’s widow had reportedly reached the petrol pump with her maternal family and started fighting with Narendra Kumawat’s family members.

Narendra Kumawat’s wife Chanda and daughter-in-law Shikha had started beating Sangeeta and the women fell down the drain while fighting. Both sides have lodged complaints of physical assaults, harassment and vandalism against each other.