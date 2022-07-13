Wednesday, July 13, 2022
Updated:

Rajasthan: After threatening to ‘shake India’ and calling for an economic boycott of Hindus, Ajmer Dargah’s Sarwar Chishti attends ‘peace rally’

Sarwar Chishti had been caught on camera inciting a group of Muslims around him, saying that Muslims were the rulers of India for hundreds of years and by changing the names of railway stations, the current government cannot erase the facts that Muslims ruled the country.

OpIndia Staff
Ajmer Dargah Khadim Sarwar Chishti
Syed Sarwar Chishti had threatened of movement that would shake India. He also called for economic boycott of Hindus (Image: Sayed Sarwar Chishti/Twitter)
2

On July 12, Khadim of Ajmer Sharif Dargah Sayed Sarwar Chishti attended a ‘peace rally’ in Ajmer city. Chishti, who is secretary of the Anjuman Committee, is the same person who had threatened a movement that would ‘shake India’.

On July 9, it was reported that he had called for an economic boycott of Hindus as they had organized a rally in support of former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma. Reports suggest he is also a member of the Islamist organization Popular Front of India.

The peace rally that he attended was organized by the religious leaders following communal tension after the brutal beheading of Hindu tailor Kanhaiya Lal by Islamists in Udaipur.

Sarwar Chishti had been caught on camera inciting a group of Muslims around him, saying that Muslims were the rulers of India for hundreds of years and by changing the names of railway stations, the current government cannot erase the facts that Muslims ruled the country. He had warned the administration saying that such activities will only force the Muslims to aim to rule India again.

Sarwar Chishti is not the only one linked to Ajmer Dargah, who gave hate speeches in recent times. Another Khadim Gauhar Chishti had raised slogans of ‘sar tan se juda’ outside Ajmer Dargah on June 17. Another Khadim Salman Chishti had announced that he would give his house to anyone who would ‘bring the head of Nupur Sharma.’

Following multiple hate speeches, Gaddi Nashin-Dargah Ajmer Sharif and chairman-Chishty Foundation Haji Syed Salman Chishti had called for denouncing the hate speeches and termed them as anti-Islamic and anti-humanity.

The brutal murder of Kanhaiya Lal and Umesh Kolhe

Following the remarks about Prophet Muhammad by Nupur Sharma that were deemed as ‘blasphemous’, there were multiple violent protests across the country. At least two persons named Kanhaiya Lal from Udaipur and Umesh Kolhe from Amravati were brutally killed by Islamists as both of them had published posts in support of Nupur Sharma on social media.

Riot accused joined peace rally in Jahangirpuri, Delhi

This is not the first time a person who was accused of provoking people to violence participated in a peace rally. In May 2022, it was reported that a person named Tarbez Khan participated and, in fact, led a peace rally in the riot-hit Jahangirpuri area of the National Capital. He was arrested by Delhi Police on May 7 for instigating rioters to attack the Shobha Yatra on Hanuman Jayanti in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri area. He created an image of a peace-loving person and, in the background organized protests and communal violence.

Searched termsAjmer Dargah news, Dargah Khadim, Kanhaiya Lal murder case
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

