Dozens of Islamists belonging to extremist Barelvi organisation Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) unleashed mayhem in the mobile market of Karachi, Pakistan, after rumours of an alleged blasphemy against the company. The protestors tore down the billboards of Samsung in the mobile market in the city and indulged in vandalism after they heard that the company has committed ‘blasphemy’ against Islam.

The protests were not limited to the mobile market as billboards in several locations across the city faced the ire of the angry TLP members.

Initial rumours circulating about the incident said that Samsung had introduced a QR code on its devices which is blasphemous. Following this, the Islamists took to the streets of Karachi and started attacking the company’s billboards.

Islamist extremists from Barelvi extremist group TLP are destroying Samsung billboards in Karachi city for introducing a QR code that is allegedly blasphemous. #Pakistan pic.twitter.com/lzxk4KSY2j — FJ (@Natsecjeff) July 1, 2022

#Barelvi #TLP activists in Mobile Market, #Karachi destroy billboards of Samsung for introducing a QR code that is allegedly blasphemous. pic.twitter.com/saFSbZAp2e — SAMRI (@SAMRIReports) July 1, 2022

Severe protest against #samsung in Saddar mobile market #Karachi avoid the area #Pakistan pic.twitter.com/6aqh9ZVsQb — One Security Pvt Ltd (@1secalert) July 1, 2022

However, later on, a new rumour started circulating that the ‘blasphemy’ was committed by an employee of Samsung Mobile who had given a ‘blasphemous’ name to his WiFi network.

#Barelvi #TLP activists in Mobile Market, #Karachi destroy billboards of Samsung over alleged #blasphemy.



Some local sources report that the protest started after a Samsung employee allegedly specified a blasphemous name for his WiFi device. Police arrested the accused. pic.twitter.com/76xFuzrhXf — SAMRI (@SAMRIReports) July 1, 2022

While nobody is sure what was the exact ‘blasphemy’ that was committed, it hasn’t stopped TLP extremists from creating mayhem on the streets of Karachi venting their anger against Samsung Mobile.

Blasphemy by QR codes is not something new in Pakistan

Last year on December 31, a Pakistani man threatened American behemoth Pepsi for printing a QR code with the name of Prophet Muhammad on its 7UP bottles.

The man threatened a Pepsi company’s truck driver with dire consequences if the QR Code on a 7 UP soft drink bottle is not removed by the company. On enquiring, the man, who identified himself as Mulla, insisted that the QR code is actually the name of Prophet Muhammad and if the company does not remove the logo he will burn the truck.

Blasphemy in Pakistan

Pakistan has suffered widespread communal violence and riots over perceived blasphemy against Prophet Muhammad. An unfavourable reference to Prophet Muhammad, or what is referred to as ‘Blasphemy,’ is frequently used by Islamists as a rallying cry to commit violence and communal rioting against ‘non-believers.’ There have been myriad reports of violence and barbarity committed against non-Muslims in the name of blasphemy and desecration of Prophet Muhammad.