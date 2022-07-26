Tuesday, July 26, 2022
News Reports
Bihar: Six Muslim men disguised as Sadhus caught begging outside a Hindu temple in Hajipur

The Muslim men arrested were disguised as Sadhus (monks) and were collecting alms with a Basaha bull (Nandi, Shiva's mount). Bajrang Dal workers played a crucial role in the arrest of the men masquerading as Sadhus and seeking alms.

OpIndia Staff
Bihar: Six Muslim men disguised as Sadhus caught in Hajipur begging
The Muslims detained. (Source: NBT)
Six Muslims were arrested in Bihar’s Vaishali district for collecting alms with a Basaha bull (Nandi, Lord Shiva’s ride) camouflaged as Hindu Sadhus. They were apprehended near Kadamghat in Hajipur city. The authorities are looking into whether the men were merely begging or were part of a larger conspiracy.

They have been identified as Karim Ahmed (38 years, father-Sakur Ahmed), Syed Ali (40 years, father- Maiku Ahmed), Hasan (30 years, father- Asghar), Mehboob (32 years, father- Muner alias W), Haleem Ahmed (35 Years, Father- Sakur Ahmed) and Subrati (30 Years, Father- Abu Mohammad). During interrogation, it was discovered that all of them are inhabitants of Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich district.

Along with the detained men, the authorities have also held the bull at the police station. The authorities are worried about such incidents occurring during the Shravani Mela.

They were apprehended with the assistance of Bajrang Dal workers. Aryan Singh, a Bajrang Dal activist, stated that all of these young people used to beg for days in the Hajipur city region by becoming sadhus. When they were questioned owing to their suspicious conduct, it was discovered that they were not Hindus. They were eventually apprehended in Kadmaghat on the Gandak river. The police were then notified. They were all lying at first, but when interrogated, they all admitted to the truth.

The Muslim men spent a couple of days at Harnaut before heading to Hajipur. During questioning at the city police station, the suspects stated that they go wherever the fair is conducted and collect alms. They clammed up when questioned about disguising themselves as Hindu Sadhus and taking to begging in the month of Sawan. Two of these suspects’ Aadhar cards have been retrieved. According to SHO Suvodh Kumar, the addresses recorded on the Aadhar card are being validated, and the Bahraich Police Department has been approached.

Given the actionable intelligence of terrorist threats during the Shravani Mela, their capture is crucial. All of these do not appear to be beggars, according to the Bajrang Dal workers, and their motivation is questionable. The SHO saidan inquiry is underway probing all possible angles.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

