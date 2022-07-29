The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday conducted searches in multiple locations in Bihar in connection with the terror module with links to Islamic extremist outfit PFI, busted by the Bihar police on the evening of July 11. The central probe agency had recently taken over the investigation from Bihar Police on orders from the Union Home Ministry, taking into account the magnitude of the offence and its ramifications on national security. It is notable that Bihar police had revealed that the module had plans to disrupt a rally of PM Modi in Bihar earlier this month, and now NIA has confirmed the conspiracy.

The agency had taken to Twitter on July 28, Thursday, to inform that the agency had raided “10 locations in Patna, Darbhanga, East Champaran, Nalanda and Madhubani districts in Bihar in the case pertaining to the involvement of suspects associated with the Popular Front of India (PFI) in anti-national activities.”

NIA Conducts Searches at Multiple Locations in Bihar in the PFI Phulwarisharif Case of Patna, Bihar (RC-31/2022/NIA/DLI) pic.twitter.com/JPj5gKrKZO — NIA India (@NIA_India) July 28, 2022

The NIA revealed that the searches conducted on Thursday had led to the seizure of digital devices and various incriminating documents. Further investigations in the case are in progress, said the central agency.

Notably, the NIA re-registered the case on July 22. It was previously registered by the Bihar police on July 12 after the latter initially arrested two individuals, Md Jalaluddin and Athar Parvez for indulging in anti-India activities and then subsequently made the third arrest in the case on July 15.

NIA registers two FIRs, reveals crucial details on plan to disturb PM Modi’s Bihar visit

Meanwhile, the central agency, after taking over the case, also registered two separate FIRs in the case. Both of the FIRs were filed on July 22. According to news agency ANI, the first FIR was registered against 26 suspects. The first FIR also outlined a plan to obstruct the PM’s visit by a group of suspects who had gathered in the Phulwari Sharif neighbourhood on July 11.

National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed two separate FIRs in Bihar’s Phulwari Sharif terror module case. First FIR is registered against 26 suspects while another named one. pic.twitter.com/p0ctdwM6og — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2022

The second FIR was associated with the Bihar Police’s arrest of the third accused- Margub Ahmad Danish alias Tahir on July 14 for his alleged involvement in anti-India activities and the radicalization of vulnerable youth through the use of various social media platforms.

Notably, Marguv Ahmad Danish alias Tahir, who was arrested in Patna in the Bihar terror module case, is a resident of Phulwarisharif and was associated with the Ghazwa-e-Hind group.

Bihar Police busts terror module with PFI links, reveals PM Modi’s Patna visit was on target

Notably, on July 11, hours after the 2 individuals, Md Jalaluddin and Athar Parvez, were arrested for indulging in anti-India activities in Patna, the Bihar Police revealed that one more (Marguv Ahmad Danish alias Tahir) was arrested and that all the accused had planned to attack the event that witnessed the presence of PM Modi on July 12. The duo had trained around 26 people for creating violence at PM Modi’s event in Patna, the police had said.

The police had further revealed that Md Jalaluddin is a former police officer from Jharkhand. Meanwhile, the other- Athar Parvez is a former SIMI member and currently is a member of PFI and its political arm SDPI. ASP Manish Kumar informed in a press conference on July 14 that Parvez’s younger brother is also a convicted terrorist who was jailed in 2001-02 for involvement in a bomb blast case.

Reports mention that the two accused Md Jalaluddin and Athar Parvez had trained around 26 people for the terror mission and had taught them to use guns, swords, and knives. The Police also recovered the relevant documents from the accused to discover that the PFI was hurt by the alleged ‘blasphemous’ statements made by ex-BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and that they had made a terror plan to take revenge against the alleged remarks.

The FIR registered in the matter also mentioned that the accused belonging to the terrorist organization had planned to disturb the event in which PM Modi had participated on July 12.