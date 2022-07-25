The recently married Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have approached the Santacruz police station to lodge a complaint after the couple has received death threats from an unknown person on social media. As per the complaint filed by actor Vicky Kaushal, the accused has been stalking his wife and threatening the couple on Instagram for several days. Based on the complaint a case has been registered at Santacruz Police Station and a probe has been initiated.

Maharashtra | Police register a case against an unidentified man and initiate an investigation for allegedly giving life threats to actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal through social media. Case registered at Santacruz Police Station: Mumbai Police



According to reports, based on actor Vicky Kaushal’s complaint, the Santacruz PS registered a case against an unidentified man under sections 506(2),354(D) of the IPC, and section 67 of the IT Act.

Vicky Kaushal who was recently in the Maldives with Katrina Kaif to celebrate her birthday alleged that one person has been posting threatening messages on Instagram targeting him. He stated that the accused had also been stalking his wife and threatening her.

Complaint filed against Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal during their wedding celebration

Notably, the actors tied a knot at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Sawai Madhopur on December 9, 2021. Though the wedding had been a grand affair, a police complaint had been filed against the couple and the hotel management.

In the complaint with the District Legal Services Authority Sawai Madhopur, a Rajasthan-based advocate Netrabind Singh Jadoun said that for the couple’s wedding, the hotel management had closed the road leading to the Chauth Mata temple from December 6 to 12. The road was closed as the hotel is located on the way to the temple, causing hardships for worshipers. In light of the public opinion, the advocate has requested that the route be made active.

Bollywood actor Salman Khan receives a death threat

Last month, Bollywood actor Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan also received threats in the form of a letter. The letter addressed to the actor and his father read, “Salim Khan, Salman Khan bahut jald aapka moosewala hoga KGBLB” (Salim Khan, Salman Khan, very soon y’all will end up like Moosewala).

After the letter was received, the Maharashtra police sprung into action. The Bandra police also registered an FIR against unknown people under IPC sections 506-II (Criminal intimidation), based on a complaint lodged by Salim Khan. Mumbai Police had traced the links of the threat to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

In the wake of the threat, Salman Khan has applied for a gun license for self-protection.