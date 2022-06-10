Friday, June 10, 2022
HomeNews ReportsMumbai Police links Lawrence Bishnoi gang in Salman Khan threat case, actor denies receiving...
News Reports
Updated:

Mumbai Police links Lawrence Bishnoi gang in Salman Khan threat case, actor denies receiving any threat in recent past

Lawrence Bishnoi gang is already making headlines these days over their links to the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala.

OpIndia Staff
Mumbai Police links Lawrence Bishnoi gang in Salman Khan threat case
The actor has denied recieving a threat. (Image Source: Koimoi)
27

In the case of the threat letter sent to Salim Khan and his son, the Bollywood star Salman Khan, Mumbai Police have traced the links of the threat to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Lawrence Bishnoi gang is already making headlines these days over their links to the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala.

This link emerged during the interrogation of Lawrence Bishnoi gang member Siddhesh Hiraman Kamble alias Mahakal. According to the Mumbai Police, Vikram Brar, a close aide of Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar (who took responsibility for Moosewala’s murder), is also at the heart of the conspiracy “to terrorize and extort money” from Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan.

Brar allegedly dispatched three men to Mumbai to deliver the threat letter to Salman Khan. “Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi had issued the letter to Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan. Three people from his gang had come from Jalore, Rajasthan, to Mumbai to drop the letter and had met accused Saurabh Mahakal,” the Mumbai Police said on Thursday.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Mumbai Police Department recorded Salman Khan’s statement in the death threat case. The actor was asked whether he had gotten any recent threat calls or messages or had any disputes or arguments with anyone. Salman Khan stated that he has not received any threats.  He also indicated that he had had no recent conflicts with anyone that may have resulted in the death threats. Salman’s father, the writer Salim Khan, received a threat letter on Sunday and Bandra Police filed a report against an anonymous individual based on that letter.

After the threat letter was delivered to Salim Khan on Sunday, June 5, the Maharashtra Department of Home Affairs reinforced the security of Bollywood actor Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan. “Salim Khan, Salman Khan, Bahut Jald Aapka Moosewala Hoga KGBLB” (Salim Khan, Salman Khan, very soon you will end up like Moosewala), said the anonymous message addressed to the star and his father.

Salim Khan was seated on a bench at the Bandra Bandstand after a morning stroll on Sunday morning at about 7.40 AM, according to the police, when an unidentified individual handed him a note.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

‘Shiv Sena gets backing from Nizam’s successors, its Hindutva is a sham’, MNS slams MVA for taking AIMIM’s support during the Rajya Sabha elections

OpIndia Staff -

Beheading call from Jammu mosque: How TOI, HT watered down ‘sar tan see juda’ threats to Nupur Sharma and Ashish Kohli

Jinit Jain -

After mosque announcement calls for beheadings of anyone who opposes hijab and Azan, stone-pelting reported amid curfew in Bhaderwah

OpIndia Staff -

AIMIM supports Shiv Sena candidates for Rajya Sabha elections, puts conditions including increasing income of Waqf Board and Muslim reservation

OpIndia Staff -

Kanpur violence: ATS probes into mastermind Hayat Zafar Hashmi’s four bank accounts, suspicious transactions of over Rs 50 crore traced

OpIndia Staff -

Jammu hate speech from mosque: Curfew imposed, case registered, Minister Jitendra Singh says ‘elders should sit together to maintain harmony’

OpIndia Staff -

Afghan model arrested by Taliban for laughing at a comedian reading Quranic verses, Amnesty international demands ‘unconditional’ release

OpIndia Staff -

Inside Qatar’s ‘holy’ world of waging global Jihad and state-sponsored terrorism: A detailed report

Suyash -

‘Please protest in Delhi and demand PM’s resignation, not in Bengal’: Mamata tells Islamists blocking roads in Howrah over Prophet remarks

OpIndia Staff -

NSA Doval did not say ‘we will teach lesson to those who insulted the Prophet’ during meeting with Iranian foreign minister, clarifies MEA

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
589,930FollowersFollow
27,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com