In the case of the threat letter sent to Salim Khan and his son, the Bollywood star Salman Khan, Mumbai Police have traced the links of the threat to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Lawrence Bishnoi gang is already making headlines these days over their links to the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala.

This link emerged during the interrogation of Lawrence Bishnoi gang member Siddhesh Hiraman Kamble alias Mahakal. According to the Mumbai Police, Vikram Brar, a close aide of Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar (who took responsibility for Moosewala’s murder), is also at the heart of the conspiracy “to terrorize and extort money” from Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan.

Brar allegedly dispatched three men to Mumbai to deliver the threat letter to Salman Khan. “Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi had issued the letter to Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan. Three people from his gang had come from Jalore, Rajasthan, to Mumbai to drop the letter and had met accused Saurabh Mahakal,” the Mumbai Police said on Thursday.

Salman Khan threat letter case | Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi had issued the letter to Salman Khan & his father Salim Khan. Three people from his gang had come from Jalore, Rajasthan to Mumbai to drop the letter & had met accused Saurabh Mahakal: Mumbai Police



(File pic) pic.twitter.com/hpZEk0cp1C — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2022

Earlier on Tuesday, the Mumbai Police Department recorded Salman Khan’s statement in the death threat case. The actor was asked whether he had gotten any recent threat calls or messages or had any disputes or arguments with anyone. Salman Khan stated that he has not received any threats. He also indicated that he had had no recent conflicts with anyone that may have resulted in the death threats. Salman’s father, the writer Salim Khan, received a threat letter on Sunday and Bandra Police filed a report against an anonymous individual based on that letter.

After the threat letter was delivered to Salim Khan on Sunday, June 5, the Maharashtra Department of Home Affairs reinforced the security of Bollywood actor Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan. “Salim Khan, Salman Khan, Bahut Jald Aapka Moosewala Hoga KGBLB” (Salim Khan, Salman Khan, very soon you will end up like Moosewala), said the anonymous message addressed to the star and his father.

Salim Khan was seated on a bench at the Bandra Bandstand after a morning stroll on Sunday morning at about 7.40 AM, according to the police, when an unidentified individual handed him a note.