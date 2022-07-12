A 29-year-old Brazilian model named Jennifer Pamplona, who spent a whopping $6,00,000 on cosmetic surgeries to look like Kim Kardashian, has finally de-transitioned to her original looks.

As per reports, Pamplona had undergone 40 surgeries over the span of the past 12 years to emulate the physical attributes of the American socialite. It must be mentioned Kardashian had started to become a household name by 2010.

Awed by her looks, the Brazillian model underwent her first surgery at the tender age of 17 years. She then became addicted to surgeries, including rhinoplasties, butt implants and fat injections.

Her body transformation garnered her fame and modelling opportunities for Versace. Pamplona had even amassed 11 lakh followers on Instagram.

Instagram profile of Jennifer Pamplona

However, she felt dejected for being only known as Kim Kardashian’s look-a-like. “People would call me a Kardashian and it started to get annoying,” she recounted.

Pamplona further stated, “I had worked and studied and was a businesswoman. I had done all these things and had all these achievements in my personal life, but I was only being recognized because I looked like a Kardashian.”

The discontent, brewing within her mind, finally made the Brazilian-born model de-transition to her own self. She realised that she was suffering from body dysmorphia.

“I discovered that I was addicted to surgery and I wasn’t happy, I was putting filler in my face like I was in the supermarket,“ the model remarked.

Jennifer Pamplona: Before and after the detransition operation, images via Caters News Agency

“It was an addiction and I got into a cycle of surgery equals fame and money, I just lost control of everything. I went through a lot of hard times,” she emphasised.

The Brazilian learnt about a doctor in Istambul in Turkey, who could help her de-transition at a whopping price of $1,20,000.

“I had a face and neck lift, buccal fat removal, cat eye surgery, a lip lift and a nose job all at once. I went into the operation room as one person and I came out as another,” she said.

Jennifer Pamplona informed that she had an idea of how her face would look after de-transitioning. The painful procedure to undo years of cosmetic work took a toll on her face.

Jennifer Pamplona after her de-transition surgery in Istambul, images via Caters News Agency

Post her operation, she suffered complications and developed an infection. She bled profusely from her cheeks continuously for 3 days. The images of her disfigured face are now doing the rounds of the internet.

Although her recovery is still a long way ahead, Pamplona said, “The best feeling is knowing I’m not in a fight with myself anymore. I am now who I wanted to be and I really now understand the meaning of life.”

She has reportedly partnered with a doctor in Brazil to help individuals suffering from body dysmorphia. The Brazilian-born model is also working on a documentary named ‘Addiction’ which seeks to expose the dangers of cosmetic surgeries.

The model has also partnered with a doctor to open a foundation in Brazil, with the aim of treating people who suffer from body dysmorphia. “I feel like I can help a lot of people with my life story, but my face is beautiful and now I look even more beautiful,” she emphasised.