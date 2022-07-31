The Enforcement Directorate detained Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut in the Patra Chawl scam case on 31st July 2022 in the afternoon. Sanjay Raut was arrested from his bungalow ‘Maitri’ in the Bhandup area of Mumbai where the ED team visited in the morning on the same day and conducted searches and questioned Sanjay Raut, his family members, and his close associates. Soon after his arrest, netizens started tagging the so-called comedian Kunal Kamra and trolling him in various posts.

Kunal Kamra hosted a talk show ‘Shut Up Ya Kunal’ and in one of the episodes of this show, he had appeared with Sanjay Raut. It is notable that he shot this episode shortly after the bulldozer action was taken by the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai against actress Kangana Ranaut.

I really respect Mr Sanjay Raut he gave 4 different statements yesterday in the same outfit while Modiji changes 4 outfits to give the same statement… — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) June 24, 2022

Sanjay Raut and Kunal Kamra also held a photo session in which they posed with toy bulldozers to mock the actress. Kunal Kamra had also said that Sanjay Raut should be made the President of India. He tweeted in October 2020, “I’m ok with presidents rule in Maharashtra the day Sanjay Raut Ji is our president.”

I’m ok with presidents rule in Maharashtra the day @rautsanjay61 ji is our president 🙏🙏🙏 — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) October 18, 2020

As ED arrested Sanjay Raut, netizens lashed out at Kunal Kamra for his support to the controversial Shiv Sena leader. A Twitter handle @kaajukatla tagged Kunal Kamra and wrote, “Carry the food tiffin for you father tomorrow.”

kal khana le jana be tere baap k lie @kunalkamra88 😂 pic.twitter.com/mpzCDVqvlx — Kaajukatla (@kaajukatla) July 31, 2022

Another Twitter user India Speaks wrote, “Kunal Kamra, pack your bags and be ready.”

@kunalkamra88 Pack your bags and be ready. — IndiaSpeaks (@IndiaSp64448475) July 31, 2022

During the coup within Shiv Sena by the Eknath Shinde group of MLAs, Sanjay Raut tweeted “Kab tak baithoge Gauhati me, aana hi padega Chaupati me” which means “until when will you sit in Guwahati, you will have to come back to Mumbai.” Kunal Kamra shared an image of Sanjay Raut with this quote. After the arrest of Sanjay Raut, Akhilesh Narwaria replied to this tweet by Kunal Kamra and wrote, “Kab Tak chhupega ‘Maitri’ bungalow me, aana hi padega humare kaidkhane me – ED” which means “Until when will you hide in the ‘Maitri’ bungalow, you will have to come to our jail – ED”.

News analyst Ankush Saxena tweeted, “Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut and Comedian Kunal Kamra celebrated Bulldozer action. Sanjay Raut & Kunal Kamra used a toy bulldozer to take a dig at Kangana Ranaut. And, liberals were celebrating & sharing the above photo. Later, the Bombay High Court ordered that BMC acted with malice to demolish Kangana’s bungalow. Demolition was illegal & BMC must pay for damages.”

Sanjay Raut & Kunal Kamra used toy bulldozer to take a dig at Kangana Ranaut.



And, liberals were celebrating & sharing the above photo.



Later, Bombay High Court ordered that BMC acted with malice to demolish Kangana’s bungalow. Demolition was illegal & BMC must pay for damages. — Anshul Saxena (@AskAnshul) April 20, 2022

In this way, Sanjay Raut’s arrest by ED has led netizens to express their thoughts about Kuna Kamra citing his past activities with Sanjay Raut.