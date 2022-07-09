The issue around a documentary film poster that features Goddess Kali smoking a cigarette was addressed by the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) on Saturday 9th July 2022. Speaking to the media at the three-day Akhil Bharatiya Prant Pracharaks meet that is now taking place in Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan, RSS emphasized that no one should offend someone’s religious sensibilities.

According to a report by India Today, Sunil Ambekar – Akhil Bhartiya Prachar Pramukh of RSS – said, “Creative freedom has been a tradition in India. But no one should hurt anyone’s religious sentiments. Everyone should be careful about that.”

The RSS also condemned the beheading of a Hindu tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur and asked Muslims to condemn this incident. RSS said that Hindus were outraged by the heinous crime. Sunil Ambekarsaid in his media interaction, “Any amount of condemnation is less on Udaipur killing. Muslim society should also come forward and speak against Udaipur killing.”

Islamists in India are repeatedly issuing death threats to Nupur Sharma and those who support her on social media. Addressing this issue, Sunil Ambekar said, “For some days, it has been going on that threats have been issued to people. If you do not agree with someone, there are ways of protesting peacefully. No one has the right to kill someone.”

These remarks by RSS have come in the wake of the controversy that erupted due to the poster of a documentary film Kali directed by Leena Manimekalai. In the poster, Hindu Goddess Kali is shown smoking a cigarette and holding the LGBTQ+ community’s pride flag in hand.

Many cases were registered against the director Leena Manimekalai for hurting religious sentiments. The controversy grew yet bigger when the Trinamool Congress Party’s MP Mahua Moitra made insulting remarks about the Goddess Kali while answering a question about the controversy around this film’s poster.

It is notable to mention that in the year 2025, Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh will mark its centenary year. In the annual Prant Pracharak meeting, the RSS is discussing its strategies for growth in the years leading up to its centennial in 2025. Sunil Ambekar said, “RSS will be completing its 100 years. Its centenary year will be celebrated in 2025. We have set targets for expansion of RSS in the run-up to the ‘Shatabdi Varsh’.”

The three-day gathering is being attended by top figures in the RSS including RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, Manmohan Vaidya, Arun Kumar, Dr. Krishan Gopal, and CR Mukund.