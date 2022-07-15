On Friday, Tibetan spiritual leader His Holiness Dalai Lama slammed China on its expansionist policy in Ladakh. The leader said that the use of military forces for expanding the territory was an outdated technique and suggested resolving the matter through peaceful talks. Dalai Lama is on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

“India and China, the two populated neighbours should resolve this problem through talks and peaceful means. Use of military force is outdated”, the Tibetan spiritual leader said on July 15. According to the reports, Dalai Lama also slammed China yesterday and said that he was trying to protect Buddhist culture.

#WATCH India & China, the 2 populated neighbours should resolve this problem through talks & peaceful means…use of military force is outdated: Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama on the expansionist policy of the Chinese side in Ladakh.



He was leaving from Jammu for Leh.

“Not Chinese people, but some Chinese hardliners consider me a separatist. Now, more and more Chinese are realizing that Dalai Lama not seeking independence but within China meaningful autonomy and to preserve Tibetan Buddhist culture,” said the highest spiritual leader while responding to the media queries in Jammu.

When asked about China’s opposition to his arrival, the Dalai Lama stated, “This is typical. The Chinese do not oppose… an increasing number of Chinese are becoming interested in Tibetan Buddhism. Some of their experts have discovered that Tibetan Buddhism is highly scientific. Things are evolving.” The Dalai Lama, whose true name is Tenzin Gyatso, was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1989 and is revered across the world for his support of Tibetan independence and other causes.

Not Chinese people, but some Chinese hardliners consider me a separatist. Now, more & more Chinese are realising that Dalai Lama not seeking independence but within China meaningful autonomy & to preserve Tibetan Buddhist culture: Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama in Jammu

To note, before the arrival of the Tibetan leader in Jammu, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Zhao Lijian had encouraged New Delhi to label the Dalai Lama as ‘an anti-China separatist (in) nature’. She went on to say that India must uphold ‘its commitment to China, talk and behave responsibly, and refrain from utilizing Tibet-related concerns to intervene in China’s domestic affairs.

Also, Beijing had recently chastised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for congratulating the Dalai Lama on the occasion of his 87th birthday. PM Modi had called the Dalai Lama and wished him a warm 87th birthday. “I called His Holiness the Dalai Lama earlier today to wish him a happy 87th birthday. We wish him a long and healthy life”, Prime Minister Modi tweeted on July 6. China then stated that India should refrain from interfering in China’s domestic affairs through Tibet-related concerns.

The Dalai Lama has begun a two-day journey to Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. This is his first official excursion outside of his base in Dharamsala since the COVID-19 epidemic broke out. The visit also comes only three days before the 16th round of India-China Corps Commander-level talks, which are set to commence on July 17. Reports mention that the Dalai Lama is likely to visit the famed monastery in Leh during his tour.