The Delhi-based offices of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) received bomb threats on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. A jihadi reportedly entered the VHP office and threatened to blow it up.

The VHP has shared this information on its official Twitter account. The tweet reads, “RSS and VHP’s Delhi offices threatened to be blown up with bombs today. The jihadi who entered the offices was handed over to the police by the VHP Delhi’s office bearer Shri Surendra Kumar Gupta. The Delhi Police is investigating further.”

According to the reports, the accused youth did recce at one place while at another place he threatened to blow up the office with a bomb. He said, “What you are saying about our Prophet? What do you think, you know, we also know how to answer this. We will blow up this office with bombs.”

The SHO of the Paharganj police station said, “This afternoon we received the news that the Vishwa Hindu Parishad office located on the second floor of the Jhandewalan temple received a bomb threat. As soon as we got the news, we reached there and detained the accused. Further questioning is going on.”

OpIndia contacted Inderjit Sidhu, VHP’s state electronic media chief, over the incident. He told, “Today, the Delhi offices of the Sangh and VHP received bomb threats. The police are investigating the case. It’s hard to say anything about the threatener right now. After the police investigation is completed, his detail information can be shared.”

At the Vishwa Hindu Parishad Delhi office in Jhandewala temple, a man came around 12.18 pm and said to the state general secretary Surendra Kumar Gupta, “Our boss has decided that the entire building has to be blown up with a bomb.” Then this threatener attempted to run away. Surendra Kumar Gupta immediately called the Delhi police. The police reached the spot and took him into custody.