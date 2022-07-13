There seems to be no end to the war of words between Tesla CEO Elon Musk and former US President Donald Trump. Instead, it is only getting more intensified by the day.

On Tuesday evening, Trump responded to a series of tweets the tech billionaire had sent Monday exhorting Trump to end his political career.

“When Elon Musk came to the White House asking me for help on all of his many subsidized projects, whether it’s electric cars that don’t drive long enough, driverless cars that crash, or rocketships to nowhere, without which subsidies he’d be worthless,” Trump wrote, “and telling me how he was a big Trump fan and Republican, I could have said, ‘drop to your knees and beg,’ and he would have done it,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

Source: Truth Social

And predictably, it elicited a reaction from Musk, who is known for his tongue-in-cheek remarks and at times, eccentrically bold declarations on Twitter. Replying to the barbs by Trump, Musk tweeted: “Lmaooo,” while further tweeting out a Simpsons gif in reference to the “Old Man Yells at Cloud” meme.

Trump’s allegations against Musk over seeking subsidies for his projects came in the wake of tweets posted by the Tesla CEO, asking the former US President to sail into the sunset and retire from active politics.​

“I don’t hate the man, but it’s time for Trump to hang up his hat & sail into the sunset,” Musk had said on Twitter. “Dems should also call off the attack—don’t make it so that Trump’s only way to survive is to regain the Presidency.”

The tweets were in response to allegations made by Trump against the Tesla CEO. Earlier last week, during an event in Alaska, Trump assailed Musk for allegedly lying about voting for him in the elections. “He said the other day. He told me he voted for me, so he’s another bulls**t artist,” Trump said.

Besides, Trump also took a dig at Musk over the news that Twitter is suing the Space X CEO for not honouring its contract of purchasing the social media company.

“Now Elon should focus on getting himself out of the Twitter mess because he could owe $44 billion for something that’s perhaps worthless. Also, lots of competition for electric cars!” Trump said.