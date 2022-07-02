The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has sought the bank account details of alleged fact-checker Mohammed Zubair, arrested for hurting Hindu sentiments and then attempting to delete evidence.

As per reports, the central agency has also asked for First Information Report (FIR) and remand papers from the Delhi police. ED will scrutinise Zubair’s bank account details to check for money laundering.

While speaking about the development, an ED source informed, “(We will) go through the transactions in his account to check if the money was laundered. If we find evidence, we will lodge an Enforcement Case Information Report of prevention of money laundering and initiate an investigation.”

Earlier, the Delhi police had informed that the bank account of Mohammed Zubair had over ₹50 lakh transactions in the past few days.

Deputy Commissioner of Police KPS Malhotra had remarked, “We have evidence that there have been transactions over Rs 50 lakh in the last few days using his account which we will look into.”

Quoting a screenshot of the tweet about the Delhi Police’s statement, co-founder of AltNews Pratik Sinha said it was a lie.

Delhi HC directs police to file a counter affidavit in the case of Mohammed Zubair

On Friday (July 1), the Delhi High Court granted 2 weeks’ time to the Delhi police to respond to the petition of Mohammed Zubair, who was arrested on June 27 this year.

The court has asked the cops to file a counter-affidavit and adjourned the matter to July 27, 2022. Justice Sanjeev Narula pointed out that the remand order against the Alt News co-founder ended on Friday (July 1) and that he has to be produced before a Magistrate on Saturday (July 2).

Zubair had filed a plea before the Delhi High Court after the Patiala High Court ordered his detention. The Court said, “Since this petition is on merits, I will have to hear the other side. Since the remand is to come to an end tomorrow and it’s for the Magistrate to decide whether to extend the remand or grant bail, it will have different effects.”

It further added, “Tomorrow the Delhi police has to show Magistrate the material they have in hand. Magistrate will have to examine remand.” Vrinda Grover, representing Zubair, had claimed that none would be safe in India if courts do not stop arrests on ‘frivolous charges.’