Thursday, July 7, 2022
Film producer Sandeep Ssingh, known for producing biopic on PM Modi, gets death threats over a Facebook Post, case registered

Ssingh in the complaint mentioned that the accused threatened to kill him along the lines of former politician and Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala who was gunned down by unknown assailants.

OpIndia Staff
Film producer Sandeep Ssingh draws death threats over a Facebook Post, case registered
Image source- India.com
3

On Thursday, the Mumbai police registered a case against an unknown person for issuing death threats to film producer Sandeep Ssingh over a Facebook Post. Ssingh in the complaint mentioned that the accused threatened to kill him along the lines of former politician and Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala who was gunned down in May this year.

The threat allegedly noted, “Don’t worry, Moose Wala has been shot, you will be killed in the same way, wait and remember”. According to the reports, Ssingh was threatened on his Facebook account. The Police registered the case against an unknown person at the Amboli Police station under the relevant sections of the IPC and the IT Act.

Reportedly, Ssingh is the third person to have received death threats to be killed the way Sidhu Moosewaala was killed. Earlier, similar death threats were issued to actor Salman Khan and his father, writer, and producer Salim Khan when they were on a walk.

An unknown person had handed them a letter which read, “Salim Khan, Salman Khan Bahot Jald Aapka Mooselwala Hoga G. B L.B” (Salim Khan, Salman Khan very soon you will meet the fate of Moosewala)”. The Police then had speculated that the initials GB, and LB referred to gangsters Goldy Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi but didn’t make the statement public.

Ssingh is well known to have produced the biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He also recently has backed many films which include Swantantra Veer Savarkar, Atal, a biopic on former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Jhund, Hansal Mehta’s Manoj Bajpayee-Rajkumar Rao starrer Aligarh and Sarbjit starring Randeep Hooda, Richa Chaddha and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Notably, Ssingh had also been in news after the Sushant Singh Rajput case in which the Congress had made allegations about his drug use and had suggested a ‘BJP angle’ to the case. Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had then said that he had received a lot of complaints against Ssingh in the case.

In the current matter, the Mumbai Police has registered a complaint against the unknown for issuing threats to the producer on his Facebook account. The Police is taking the help of the cyber team to identify the accused.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia

