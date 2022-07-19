Tuesday, July 19, 2022
HomeNews ReportsFilmmaker Avinash Das, who has a history of peddling fake news, picked up by...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Filmmaker Avinash Das, who has a history of peddling fake news, picked up by Gujarat Police

The Mumbai-based filmmaker has a history of spreading fake news on social media. In October 2018, he shared a photoshopped image of Samit Patra and claimed that the BJP spokesperson referred to farmers as 'Gaddar' (traitors).

OpIndia Staff
Avinash Das
Avinash Das, who is a habitual fake news offender (Image Source: The Week)
7

On Tuesday (July 19) morning, filmmaker Avinash Das was picked up by the crime branch of Gujarat police. The development was confirmed by director Ashwini Chaudhary.

The arrest comes days after he posted a picture of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and insinuated that he is hand-in-gloves with scam-tainted Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Pooja Singhal.

While talking about the matter, Ashwini Chaudhary tweeted, “Director friend Avinash Das was arrested today morning by (the) crime branch of Gujarat Police. His anticipatory bail application is pending in Supreme Court.”

Das had also posted a painting, insulting the national flag. The Ahmedabad Crime Branch filed a case against him under section 469 of the IPC and section 67 of the IT Act, as well as a section related to respect for national symbols.

The Mumbai-based filmmaker has a history of spreading fake news on social media. In October 2018, he shared a photoshopped image of Samit Patra and claimed that the BJP spokesperson referred to farmers as ‘Gaddar’ (traitors).

Patra was quick to debunk the fake image and clarified that he did not hold any such press conference. He also asked Twitter to take ‘stringent action’ against the director.

Avinash Das, the Mumbai-based filmmaker, is known for directing the 2017 film “Anaarkali Of Aarah” starring Swara Bhaskar, Sanjay Mishra, and Pankaj Tripathi. He also directed Raat Baaki Hai, which was released in 2021, and Netflix series ‘She‘.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsAvinash Das arrest, Gujarat police news, Amit Shah news
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
592,685FollowersFollow
27,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com