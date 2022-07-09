Trouble seems to mount for filmmaker Avinash Das as the Crime Branch of Gujarat Police is reportedly on their way to Mumbai to arrest him for sharing a controversial picture of Union Home Minister Amit Shah on social media.

Das had shared an old picture of Union Home Minister Amit Shah with scam-tainted Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Pooja Singhal of Jharkhand, who was recently arrested by the Enforcement Directorate, and a painting allegedly insulting the national flag, following which the Ahmedabad Crime Branch filed a case against him under section 469 of the IPC and section 67 of the IT Act, as well as a section related to respect for national symbols.

The action by Crime Branch comes after the Gujarat High Court rejected his anticipatory bail last month. The court had also rejected his submission of offering an “unconditional apology” while terming his social media post a “mistake” as he did not intend to insult.

The High Court, in its order, said that it would be circumspect in releasing the applicant, adding that prima facie it appeared that the applicant had insulted the national flag. The court noted that the applicant had violated the provisions of the Prevention of Insults to the National Honour Act by circulating a painting showing a person wearing a dress made of tricolour.

While Mr Das’ lawyer argued that the image was shared by mistake, the court came down heavily against the filmmaker saying that insult to the national flag cannot be a mistake.

“Before we proceed further, it may be remembered that from time immemorial people have laid down their lives with a view to salute their own flag. What is so compelling in the piece of cloth called the national flag that people make even the supreme sacrifice for its sake? The national flag, indisputably, stands for the whole nation, its ideals, aspirations, its hopes and achievements.” the court observed.

Before approaching the Gujarat High Court, Das had moved a sessions court to file a petition seeking anticipatory bail. However, the court rejected his bail plea. The Mumbai High Court had also rejected his transit anticipatory bail in the case.

Avinash Das, the Mumbai-based filmmaker, is known for directing the 2017 film “Anaarkali Of Aarah” starring Swara Bhaskar, Sanjay Mishra and Pankaj Tripathi. He also helmed Raat Baaki Hai, which was released in 2021, and Netflix series She.