Saturday, July 16, 2022
‘Forced to cook meat, harassed when denied’: Suspended Hindu police personnel in Sitapur, UP allege discrimination by IPS Shafiq Ahmed, ADG Zaki Ahmed

ADG Zaki Ahmed (L), IPS Shafiq Ahmed (R), source: News 18 Hindi
Several suspended Hindu police officers have made some really serious allegations against their superior officials ADG Zaki Ahmed and IPS Shafiq Ahmed. They have alleged that the two top police officials, posted in PTC (Police training centre) Sitapur, Uttar Pradesh, have been using their position and power to harass and discriminate against the Hindu cops. They have urged Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to step in and launch an investigation into the same.

Hindu officers are forced to cook meat, suspended and harassed if they refuse: Sitapur cops accuse IPS Shafiq Ahmed of discrimination

The Hindu police personnel who have been suspended alleged that IPS Shafiq Ahmed, who has been deployed in PTC for the past six years, has been harassing Hindu employees ceaselessly. IPS Safiq Ahmed allegedly forces Hindu officers to cook meat, and those who refuse are suspended and subjected to harassment, according to suspended officers.

The suspended officers even alleged that there had been an extremely hostile environment fostered against the Hindu personnel ever since ADG Zaki Ahmed was posted at PTC Sitapur. They said that ADG Zaki Ahmed has provided open and unfettered protection to Muslim police officers while subjecting Hindu officers to harassment, torture and suspension.

Notably, 53 Hindu employees had also made similar accusations while ADG Zaki Ahmed was posted in Kanpur, which prompted the PMO to launch an investigation into the ADG.

Meanwhile, ADG Zaki Ahmed has refuted the allegations. The senior police officer, who spoke off camera, said that all the allegations meted out at him are baseless. “I have not yet been asked for any clarification in any matter,” said Ahmed.

