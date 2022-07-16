Saturday, July 16, 2022
India set to breach 200 crore mark for COVID vaccines doses, surpasses the figure of 199 crores

The process of administering Made in India - Covaxin and Covishield vaccines to Indian citizens began under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's direction on January 16 last year.

India to soon reach the 200 cr COVID-19 vaccine milestone
Image used for representational purpose (Image source- News18)
10

The COVID-19 vaccination coverage program of the Government of India will soon reach 200 crore doses, making it the largest in the world. In an unprecedented effort, the total number of COVID vaccines delivered in the country surpassed 199 crores on Friday, 15th of July 2022. The country is presently around 30 lakh COVID-19 vaccines away from achieving the 200 crore level.

The process of administering Made in India – Covaxin and Covishield vaccines to Indian citizens began under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s direction on January 16 last year. According to the reports, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to make an announcement shortly on the 200 crore Covid vaccine achievement.

Since the pandemic’s onset, India has proven its dedication to safeguarding its citizens by taking on this arduous task, which necessitated significant resources, the undying support of the States and UTs, and the tireless efforts of health care workers, front-line workers, and the prompt participation of all stakeholders. It took India 17 months to inoculate its 1.4 billion population and reach over 199 crore vaccinations.

The government had begun its countrywide COVID 19 vaccination program on January 16 last year amid the severe spread of the virus. Through the 75-day COVID Immunization Amrit Mahotsava, the Centre is dedicated to accelerating and broadening the breadth of COVID-19 vaccination across the country.

To note, PM Modi while addressing the 90th edition of Mann Ki Baat on June 26 also said that it was a matter of satisfaction that the country today had a comprehensive protective shield of the vaccine. “We have reached close to the 200 crore vaccine doses. Precaution dose is also being administered in the country”, he had confirmed.

The immunization campaign has been stepped up with the availability of additional vaccinations, advanced awareness of vaccine availability to states and UTs for improved planning, and simplification of the vaccine supply chain. As part of the nationwide vaccination campaign, the Government of India has been providing free COVID vaccines to states and union territories. In the next phase of the COVID19 immunization program, the Union Government would acquire and deliver (at no cost) to States and UTs 75% of the vaccines manufactured in the country by the vaccine makers.

