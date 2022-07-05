On Tuesday, a few Indian Cricket fans were abused and made to feel low about their skin shade at Edgbaston on day 4 of rescheduled fifth test of India against England. Sharing the visuals and messages on social media, the Indian fans stated that they were called ‘smelly p**’ and ‘curry c**ts’ by the spectators who were standing in the south lower stand at Edgbaston, UK.

According to the reports, many of the Indian fans reported the incident to the campus stewards but were asked to sit down in their seats allegedly allowing the racist behavior by the English spectators. “Racist behavior at Edgbaston towards Indian fans in block 22 Eric Hollies. People calling us Curry C**ts and paki bas**s. We reported it to the stewards and showed them the culprits at least 10 times but no response and all we were told is to sit in our seats”, tweeted one of the victims.

Racist behaviour at @Edgbaston towards Indian fans in block 22 Eric Hollies. People calling us Curry C**ts and paki bas****s. We reported it to the stewards and showed them the culprits at least 10 times but no response and all we were told is to sit in our seats. @ECB_cricket pic.twitter.com/GJPFqbjIbz — Trust The Process!!!! (@AnilSehmi) July 4, 2022

The other one meanwhile revealed that the UK spectators also passed racist comments against the Indian Cricket team players. “Disappointed to hear and see racist slur against Indian players Shardul Thakur and Mohammed Siraj by the spectators in the south lower stand at Edgbaston, UK. Cricket is no longer a gentlemen’s game here in the UK”, he posted with a sad face smiley.

#racism #ENGvIND #Edgbaston #verbalabuse Disappointed to hear and see racist slur against Indian players @imShard and @mdsirajofficial by the spectators in the south lower stand at Edgaston, UK.



Cricket is no longer a gentlemen’s game here in the UK 🙁 pic.twitter.com/WmqFPjUh8P — pavan (@pspavan007) July 4, 2022

Further releasing the image of a few English people teasing the Indian in the stand, one Twitter user named Dhruv Patel said that the language used by the spectators was horrible. “The most disgusting racist behavior and language I have ever seen and experienced today Edgbaston. Never in my life did I expect this could happen. Racism is rife in 2022”, he tweeted raising his voice against racism.

The most disgusting racist behaviour and language I have ever seen and experienced today @Edgbaston. Never in my life did I expect this could happen. Racism is rife in 2022. @ECB_cricket #NoRoomforRacism #ENGvIND #ENGvsIND pic.twitter.com/9ZvkA3fSCa — Dhruv Patel (@Dh2uv) July 4, 2022

The allegations were also highlighted by English cricketer Azeem Rafiq, who plays for Yorkshire County Cricket Club. “Disappointing to read”, these words by Rafiq were taken cognizance of by the Edgbaston who apologized for the incident and assured to investigate into the matter as soon as possible.

We’re incredible sorry to read this and do not condone this behaviour in anyway. We’ll be investigating this ASAP. — Edgbaston (@Edgbaston) July 4, 2022

Also, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) released an official statement to state that racism has no place in Cricket. “There is no place for racism in cricket. Edgbaston has been working hard to create a safe and inclusive working environment”, the statement highlighted. Meanwhile, Stuart Cain, the chief executive of the County said, “Having seen the initial tweets, I’ve spoken personally to the gentleman who raised them and we’re now speaking to the stewards in this area to establish what happened. Nobody should be subject to any form of abuse at Edgbaston. So, once we’ve got all the facts, we will make sure this issue is addressed swiftly”.

Edgbaston has been working hard to create a safe and inclusive environment. If you’ve experienced or witnessed any discrimination, find out how to report it here: https://t.co/M7NjhFVPwg — England and Wales Cricket Board (@ECB_cricket) July 4, 2022

Defending the stewards, Cain noted that when the issue was reported to the stewards, they couldn’t pinpoint where the alleged abuse was coming from so they and the police monitored the area until the close of play. “We actively support police action in alleged cases of abuse and have provided them with CCTV imagery and further information which has led to them launching a criminal investigation. Racism has no place in Cricket”, he reiterated.