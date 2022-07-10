Sunday, July 10, 2022
Breaking: Jaipur-Secunderabad Express stopped at Itarsi station after reports of a bomb in the train, police on the spot

The search is going on with the assistance of the canine unit of the police to sniff out the explosives.

OpIndia Staff
The train is still at Itarsi junction as police searches for explosives (Image source: India rail info)
Jaipur-Secunderabad Express 19713 has been halted at the Itarsi station in Madhya Pradesh after police got the information that there is a bomb suspected to be on the train. All the passengers traveling in coach B-3 and B-4 were asked to get off the train with their luggage as police started searching the train for the explosives.

As per reports, a letter was found on the train which mentioned that there is a bomb on the train. Once the train halted at the Itarsi junction, railway police started searching for the bomb and asked all the passengers to deboard the train.

So far, police haven’t been able to find any explosives on the train. However, the search is going on with the assistance of the canine unit of the police to sniff out the explosives.

Meanwhile, several confused passengers shared their experience online wondering what is going on and why they have been asked to get down from the train.

Local SP Gurkaran Singh has reached the spot to oversee the operation. A bomb disposal squad has also been called in as the search for explosives continues

OpIndia Staff
