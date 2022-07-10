Jaipur-Secunderabad Express 19713 has been halted at the Itarsi station in Madhya Pradesh after police got the information that there is a bomb suspected to be on the train. All the passengers traveling in coach B-3 and B-4 were asked to get off the train with their luggage as police started searching the train for the explosives.

As per reports, a letter was found on the train which mentioned that there is a bomb on the train. Once the train halted at the Itarsi junction, railway police started searching for the bomb and asked all the passengers to deboard the train.

So far, police haven’t been able to find any explosives on the train. However, the search is going on with the assistance of the canine unit of the police to sniff out the explosives.

Meanwhile, several confused passengers shared their experience online wondering what is going on and why they have been asked to get down from the train.

Train No 19713 on its way has been stopped at Itarsi Jn. Passengers asked to get down urgently with valuables. Some terror input. I am in this train. — Vishwesh 🇮🇳 (@VishweshIndia) July 10, 2022

@RailMinIndia @IRCTCofficial train number 19713 going to hyd has been stopped at itarsi railway station with passengers deboarded with their luggages, being said some security issue, can this be further clarified? — Hitesh Adhikari (defenceglobe) (@defenceglobe) July 10, 2022

@RailMinIndia ट्रेन 19713 के सभी पैसेंजर को ट्रेन से उतार दिया गया और चेकिंग चल रही है मैं जानना चाहता हूं किस बात की चेकिंग चल रही है — Nayan (@Nandi5955) July 10, 2022

Local SP Gurkaran Singh has reached the spot to oversee the operation. A bomb disposal squad has also been called in as the search for explosives continues