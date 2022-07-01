Supreme Court Justice Surya Kant, who disregarded the life threats and subsequently blamed ex-BJP spokesman Nupur Sharma for the unrest in the country, had previously slammed security forces for failing to help the judiciary in providing protection to the justices.

According to reports, in 2021, a Supreme Court bench led by Chief Justice NV Ramana and Justice Surya Kant had remarked that the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) are not supporting the judiciary at all.

The bench had lamented that judges are not prioritised by investigative authorities and that their concerns are not taken seriously, despite the involvement of specialised bodies such as the Central Bureau of Investigation.

The bench including Justice Surya Kant had observed, “We have seen that in criminal cases involving high-profile people, there is a new trend of maligning judges. There is no freedom for judges to work. The CBI, the police, and the IB do not help the judiciary….. In several cases across the country involving gangsters and high-profile and powerful accused, they threaten judges, not just physically but also mentally through abusive messages, peeping into judges’ online accounts, etc. We are very sorry to say that the CBI did nothing about complaints made to it… There is still no change in the attitude of the CBI.”

It is worth noting that the Judge who chastised authorities for not taking action on threats to the lives of Judges, seriously overlooked blatant threats made against Nupur Sharma by Islamists worldwide, including terrorist organisations. Instead, he held her responsible for all the turmoil happening in the country, including he murder of Kanhaiya Lal.

The judges of the country’s supreme court have curiously overlooked the hatred and violence unleashed by Islamists and have instead blamed Nupur Sharma for the havoc released by Islamists and the backward views that ambiguously designate any criticism of the Islamic prophet as ‘blasphemy.’

The justices not only blamed one lady for the violence and death done by religious zealots in the name of Islam, but they also denied Sharma any remedy and denied her request to transfer all FIRs against her to Delhi.

Who is justice Surya Kant?

Justice Surya Kant was born in a farming family in the village of Petwar in Hisar, Haryana in 1962. In 1985, he started his legal career in the Punjab and Haryana High Court, where he also held the position of Advocate General of Haryana.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court appointed Surya Kant J as a judge in 2004. On October 3rd, 2018, he took the oath of office as the Himachal Pradesh High Court’s Chief Justice. His appointment caused quite a stir since Goel J, a consultee who had been promoted from the Punjab and Haryana High Court to the Supreme Court, disagreed with the Collegium. However, the Collegium still elevated Justice Surya Kant to the Himachal Pradesh High Court as Chief Justice.

Justice Surya Kant was appointed to the Supreme Court by the Collegium in 2019. In appointing him, the Collegium stressed the need of having enough representation from all High Courts in the SC.