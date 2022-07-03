Widow of late Kamlesh Tiwari, who was killed by Islamists over ‘blasphemy’, gets death threats

Amid the ongoing turmoil over Hindu tailor Kanhaiya Lal’s murder in Udaipur, it has come to light that Kiran Tiwari, widow of the Hindu Samaj Party’s former chief, late Kamlesh Tiwari, received a death threat in an anonymous letter. As per reports, Kiran found the letter written in Urdu in her Lucknow-based home on June 22. It was delivered in a white envelope to her residence.

Lucknow, Hindu Samaj Party leader #KamleshTiwari‘s (Murdered in October 2019) wife received threatening letter in Urdu language “Jhaan tumhare Pati ko pahuchaya gya hai, Wha tumhe bhi Pahuchaya denge” pic.twitter.com/mLMOLr12EN — Nikhil Choudhary (@NikhilCh_) July 2, 2022

As per reports, the letter contained photographs of several people, including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The photographs were crossed with large ‘X’ marks with the handwritten word ‘target’ next to them.

As per the Police, an investigation into the matter is underway.

Upon translation of the threat letter received by Kiran, it was found that the sender had threatened her. It read, “We will send you where we had sent your husband.” The Police have increased security outside her house. It is noteworthy that there was no stamp or sender’s name or address on the letter, which shows it was likely hand-delivered to her house.

The Police said Kiran did not approach them earlier about the threat. An activist of the Hindu Samaj Party published the letter on social media, after which it went viral. The Police approached Kiran and enquired about the letter.

SP Yogesh Kumar said, “There were two pages in the letter. A similar threat letter was found in 2019 at her house as well. A case was registered at Naka Police Station in that matter. A high school certificate and civil engineering mark sheet was attached to the letter. The Police are investigating that as well.

Who was Kamlesh Tiwari?

Kamlesh Tiwari was the President of a Hindu organisation named the Hindu Samaj Party. In December 2015, he allegedly made some derogatory remarks about Prophet Muhammed, following which Muslim groups led protests at several locations across India demanding he “should be beheaded”. He was and spent considerable time in jail.

Three years after the incident, he was brutally murdered by the Islamists who came to meet him on the pretext of working for his outfit. The murderers had allegedly come dressed as Hindus. His throat was slit, and then he was shot dead. Post his death, her wife Kiran Tiwari took over the President post at the organisation.

Kanhaiya Lal’s murder by Islamists in Udaipur

On June 28, a Hindu man named Kanhaiya Lal was brutally murdered in Udaipur, Rajasthan, over an alleged post in favour of former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma. The post was allegedly made by accident from Kanhaiya Lal’s phone by his 8-years-old son while playing a video game.

His neighbour Nazim filed a complaint against Kanhaiya Lal, following which he was arrested. Nazim also allegedly leaked Kanhaiya Lal’s number, photograph and address to his community groups. After being released on bail, he continued to receive threats.

Fearing for his life, Kanhaiya Lal shut his shop for six days and approached Police for protection. Instead of giving him protection, the Police asked him to compromise with the Islamists who were threatening him. After six days, when he opened his shop, two Islamists came as customers and beheaded him. The two attackers, identified as Mohammed Riyaz Akhtar and Mohammed Ghous, were arrested by the Police. The case has been taken over by NIA under the Ministry of Home Affairs’ direction.