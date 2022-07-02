Amid the ATS investigation in the Kanhaiya Lal murder case, a report published in Dainik Bhaskar revealed that the two Islamist murderers who killed Kanhaiya Lal had self-designed the murder weapon themselves at an engineering factory in Rajasthan’s Sapetia, an industrial backwater town located at a distance of 20 km from Udaipur and houses many engineering factories.

According to the reports, the factory in which murderers Mohammed Ghous and Riyaz had gone belongs to Shoaib who is a close aide of accused Riyaz. The Islamists used Shoaib’s factory to self-design and manufacture the weapon which has been recovered by the Police now.

The factory in Sapetia is actually known for making cylindrical sharp machine blades that are used to cut stones. The machine blade is made up of heavy metal considering its purpose to cut the stone. An exclusive report by Dainik Bhasker mentions that the murderers used the same heavy metal to create a weapon to kill Kanhaiya Lal in one single blow.

Insides of the factory owned by Shoaib (Image source- Dainik Bhasker)

One of the accused named Mohammed Ghous had also been working at the factory owned by Shoaib. The fact was confirmed by the factory security guard to the ATS and NIA investigation teams when they reached the spot on Thursday, June 30. However, the investigation team is still probing whether Shoaib knew about the malicious intentions of the accused or was unaware before allowing them to make the murder weapon. The officers have said that they will interrogate Shoaib, the factory owner in this case.

Further to note, the video which was released by Ghous and Riyaz post-murder was recorded in an office which is located exactly in front of the factory. The duo after killing Kanhaiya Lal had come to the office, recorded the video, and had hidden the murder weapon beneath the dry grass lying beside. According to the reports, the office also belongs to Shoaib, who had rented it for commercial purposes.

Cylindrical weapons were used to cut stones manufactured by the factory (Image Source- Dainik Bhasker)

Team Dainik Bhasker visited the location in Sapetia to discover small pieces of heavy metals lying on the ground. The team also saw a few ready machineries lying around which are used to cut stones. Reports mention that Shoaib had established the factory 6 years ago and he had developed good business contacts to supply machinery across Rajasthan and Gujarat.

At present, the ATS officials have seized the office area of Shoaib and have confiscated the murder weapon. Some of the officers have been deployed at the factory and the ATS has said that it will interrogate Shoaib in the case.

Kanhaiya Lal was murdered by two Islamists named Riaz and Ghous Mohammed. The duo disguised as customers and entered the tailoring shop of the deceased. While Kanhaiya Lal was busy taking the cloth measurements, one of the accused attacked him with a long sharp knife. According to the post-mortem report, he was stabbed 26 times on his body from his neck to shoulder. Kanhaiya Lal was killed for uploading a social media post in support of ex-BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.