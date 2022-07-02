Saturday, July 2, 2022
HomeNews ReportsKanhaiya Lal beheading: Mohd Ghous and Riyaz self-designed murder weapon in Shoaib's factory; had...
News Reports
Updated:

Kanhaiya Lal beheading: Mohd Ghous and Riyaz self-designed murder weapon in Shoaib’s factory; had wanted to kill the Hindu tailor in one blow

The factory in which Islamists Mohammed Ghous and Riyaz had gone to design and manufacture the weapon they used to behead Kanhaiya Lal belonged to one Shoaib, a close aide of accused Riyaz.

OpIndia Staff
Mohd Ghous and Riyaz self-designed the murder weapon in Shoaib's factory, wanted to kill Kanhaiya Lal in one blow
Kanhaiya Lal was murdered for supporting ex-BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma
47

Amid the ATS investigation in the Kanhaiya Lal murder case, a report published in Dainik Bhaskar revealed that the two Islamist murderers who killed Kanhaiya Lal had self-designed the murder weapon themselves at an engineering factory in Rajasthan’s Sapetia, an industrial backwater town located at a distance of 20 km from Udaipur and houses many engineering factories.

According to the reports, the factory in which murderers Mohammed Ghous and Riyaz had gone belongs to Shoaib who is a close aide of accused Riyaz. The Islamists used Shoaib’s factory to self-design and manufacture the weapon which has been recovered by the Police now.

The factory in Sapetia is actually known for making cylindrical sharp machine blades that are used to cut stones. The machine blade is made up of heavy metal considering its purpose to cut the stone. An exclusive report by Dainik Bhasker mentions that the murderers used the same heavy metal to create a weapon to kill Kanhaiya Lal in one single blow.

Kanhaiya Lal
Insides of the factory owned by Shoaib (Image source- Dainik Bhasker)

One of the accused named Mohammed Ghous had also been working at the factory owned by Shoaib. The fact was confirmed by the factory security guard to the ATS and NIA investigation teams when they reached the spot on Thursday, June 30. However, the investigation team is still probing whether Shoaib knew about the malicious intentions of the accused or was unaware before allowing them to make the murder weapon. The officers have said that they will interrogate Shoaib, the factory owner in this case.

Further to note, the video which was released by Ghous and Riyaz post-murder was recorded in an office which is located exactly in front of the factory. The duo after killing Kanhaiya Lal had come to the office, recorded the video, and had hidden the murder weapon beneath the dry grass lying beside. According to the reports, the office also belongs to Shoaib, who had rented it for commercial purposes.

Kanhaiya Lal
Cylindrical weapons were used to cut stones manufactured by the factory (Image Source- Dainik Bhasker)

Team Dainik Bhasker visited the location in Sapetia to discover small pieces of heavy metals lying on the ground. The team also saw a few ready machineries lying around which are used to cut stones. Reports mention that Shoaib had established the factory 6 years ago and he had developed good business contacts to supply machinery across Rajasthan and Gujarat.

At present, the ATS officials have seized the office area of Shoaib and have confiscated the murder weapon. Some of the officers have been deployed at the factory and the ATS has said that it will interrogate Shoaib in the case.

Kanhaiya Lal was murdered by two Islamists named Riaz and Ghous Mohammed. The duo disguised as customers and entered the tailoring shop of the deceased. While Kanhaiya Lal was busy taking the cloth measurements, one of the accused attacked him with a long sharp knife. According to the post-mortem report, he was stabbed 26 times on his body from his neck to shoulder. Kanhaiya Lal was killed for uploading a social media post in support of ex-BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Taliban spokesperson supports observations of Supreme Court judges, demands that Nupur Sharma should be hanged

OpIndia Staff -

Court sends Teesta Satalvad and RB Sreekumar to 14 day judicial custody, were arrested for falsely testifying to frame innocent people in Gujarat riot...

OpIndia Staff -

‘Film Critic’ Anupama Chopra attacks Madhvan starrer ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’ for showing ISRO scientist as a ‘true-blue Hindu patriot’

OpIndia Staff -

The horrendous Kanhaiya Lal beheading and the 13 shameless tricks liberals are using while reacting to it

Ganesh R -

Kanhaiya Lal murder: Eyewitnesses Rajkumar Sharma and Ishwar Gaud who got injured in an attempt to save the deceased narrate the incident

OpIndia Staff -

Jihadi in saffron clothing: Why Liberals are more than happy to peddle the “Kanhaiya killer was a BJP member” conspiracy theory

Editorial Desk -

Leftover meat and bones thrown at Juna Akhara Sadhus after calling them “Bulldozer Baba”, police arrest Nusrat, claim he is mentally challenged

OpIndia Staff -

You have to worship rapists to be a Hindu: YouTuber Shazia Nuzar makes shocking Hinduphobic comments, says it was in response to someone commenting...

OpIndia Staff -

MHA hands over Umesh Kolhe murder case to NIA, was killed for supporting Nupur Sharma while police had claimed it to be robbery case

OpIndia Staff -

Twitter handles supporting Mohammed Zubair after his arrest were mostly from Pakistan, Kuwait and other middle-east nations, reveals Delhi Police

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
591,401FollowersFollow
27,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com