A 13-year-old madarsa student in Mangalore, Karnataka, claimed last Monday (27 June 2022) that he was beaten up by individuals of another community and that his kurta was ripped. The same child has now recanted his statement during the police interrogation. The madarsa student, who pretended to be a victim, told authorities on Thursday (June 30, 2022) that he made up a bogus narrative owing to a lack of sufficient attention at home and school.

According to a report, Mangalore Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar stated that the kid had ripped his shirt with a pen in order to give the impression that he had been beaten.

Following the reports of the boy’s attack, quick action was taken to avert any social unrest. When the police verified the boy’s statement, CCTV camera video, and other evidence throughout the probe, they were immediately shocked. The kid was then called for questioning again on Thursday. The boy explained that he comes from a poor household and struggles in school. As a result, he is not receiving the respect he desired.

After the truth was revealed, the police contacted his parents and community leaders to inform them of the issue. Police will now re-record his statement in front of the Child Welfare Committee and doctors. It is worth noting that tensions had increased in Suratkal and its adjacent districts following the incident as claimed by the boy.

What happened during the incident

A senior police official from Suratkal police station told the Hindustan Times that the child is a class 8 student. On the day of the incident, he was returning from Chakraborty Ground. He said that on his way back, two individuals approached him from behind and shoved him. They then fled the scene after ripping his clothes (charges have now been proven erroneous).