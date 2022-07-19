Islamists issue death threats to BJP MP Kirodi Lal Meena for supporting Kanhaiya Lal’s family

On July 19, Bharatiya Janata Party MP Kirodi Lal Meena revealed on social media that he had received a death threat from Islamists for supporting Hindu tailor Kanhaiya Lal’s family, who was murdered last month in Udaipur. The threat came after he pledged his one-month salary to the family of Kanhaiya Lal. Notably, Kanhaiya Lal was killed for an alleged post in support of former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

मैं इस प्रकार की धमकियों से डरने वाला नहीं हूं। मैं लगातार जेहादियों और इन्हें संरक्षण देने वाली राजनीतिक शक्तियों की पोल खोलता रहूंगा। चाहे मेरी जान ही क्यों न चली जाए।2/2 — Dr.Kirodi Lal Meena (@DrKirodilalBJP) July 18, 2022

In a tweet, Meena wrote, “A Jihadi named Kadir Ali did not like that I pledged one month salary to the family of Kanhaiya Lal who was killed by Jihadis in Udaipur. He has threatened to kill me. I have written to CM and Union Home Ministry on the matter.”

He further added, “I am not going to get intimidated by such threats. I will continue exposing these Jihadis and the political powers that are supporting them. I am ready to die for the cause.” The letter was sent to his residence in Delhi.

In his letters to Nityanand Rai, Minister of State for Home Ministry of India and Chief Minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot, he mentioned that the letter was sent to his Delhi residence. He further added that he had gone to Udaipur to meet the family of Kanhaiya Lal and pledged to support them with one month’s salary. The person who has sent the threatening letter has sent a copy of the news that was published after his meeting with the family.

‘Anyone insulting our Prophet will face a fate like Kanhaiya Lal’

In the letter dated July 9, Kadir Ali of Rajasthan wrote, “Anyone who insults our Prophet will face a fate like Kanhaiya Lal. Anyone who helps those who have insulted our Prophet, no matter how big a leader he is, we will teach him a lesson. Thus, it is your turn Kirori Meena because you think you are a big Hinduvadi leader and keep spewing venom against Muslims. You have committed blasphemy by supporting the one who had committed blasphemy by giving his family your salary. You have called us extremist Talibani. Now we have to teach you a lesson.”

Further, Ali sent a clipping of a news report about Meena pledging his salary to the family of Kanhaiya Lal. He wrote, “I have written the letter after seeing this. The world will read something else as well.”

Murder of Kanhaiya Lal

A Hindu tailor named Kanhaiya Lal was brutally beheaded by Islamists in Udaipur, Rajasthan, on June 28 for allegedly publishing a post in favour of former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma. Reportedly, his neighbour Nazim had leaked his information to his community’s groups. He received multiple threats, following which he shut his shop for six days. After assurance from the Police that nothing would happen as there was a compromise between Kanhaiya Lal and those who were threatening him, he opened his shop, and on the same day, he was murdered.