Mohammed Zubair, the self-described fact-checker and co-founder of propaganda outlet Alt News, was on Monday (11 July 2022) sent to 14-day judicial custody in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri case. Meanwhile, the man who filed a complaint against him is receiving death threats from the Islamists and had demanded protection from the police.

The complainant, Ashish Katiyar, said when he was travelling to the court earlier this werk, some people waylaid him and threatened to kill him and his family over his complaint against Mohammed Zubair.

A bail application has also been filed on behalf of Zubair in the court in connection with the case. The matter will be heard on July 13. Complainant Ashish Katiyar’s lawyer BK Trivedi has also expressed dissatisfaction over the apathy of the Lakhimpur Kheri police on the FIR against Zubair for a long time.

“The police must get Zubair’s custody as there have been many reports of him getting money from abroad. On what basis will the police chargesheet in this case without taking his custody?” Trivedi questioned.

An FIR was filed against Zubair over a tweet for inflaming communal tensions with an infographic used in ‘Bindas Bol’ program of Sudarshan News in 2021.

Speaking to OpIndia, Trivedi said, “Zubair’s hearing has been done through video conferencing from Sitapur Jail. During the hearing, a local lawyer appeared on his behalf in the court. He applied for Zubair’s bail, on which 13 July 2022 was fixed for hearing. The Kheri police had sought police custody of Zubair from the court.”

Ashish Katiyar, a correspondent with Sudarshan News who had also filed a complainant against Mohammed Zubair, has complained to the police about the death threats he is receiving. In his complaint sent to SHO Mohammadi on July 11, he said, “Today around 11 am, I was on my way to the court from my house. My case was to be heard. As soon as I reached the road, 4 unknown people stopped me and started abusing me. They threatened me and said that if Zubair’s bail is not granted today, they will kill you and your entire family. After that all four of them ran away.”

Copy of complaint filed by Ashish Katiyar

In the complaint, the victim has expressed concern about threat to his life and family, describing herself as a plaintiff in the FIR against Zubair. Ashish Katiyar has appealed to the police to take his complaint seriously. Talking to OpIndia, Ashish Katiyar said, “Zubair’s case is not a minor issue. I want the safety of myself and my family.”

वीडियो में दिख रहे व्यक्ति ने मोहम्मद जुबैर की शिकायत कर रखी है। आज घर से कोर्ट जाते समय उन्हें धमकी दी गई। कहा गया जुबैर को आज बेल नहीं मिली तो तुझे सपरिवार मार डालेंगे।



जुबैर को कोर्ट ने 14 दिन की कस्टडी में भेज दिया है pic.twitter.com/JwOjfDeXNU — अ स अजीत (@JhaAjitk) July 11, 2022

Significantly, even after getting interim bail for five days from the Supreme Court, Zubair is still held in Sitapur jail after police filed a complaint against the ‘fact-checker’ in the Lakhimpur Kheri case.