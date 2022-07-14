Former IPL commissioner and fugitive Indian businessman Lalit Modi has announced he is dating Bollywood actress and former Ms. Universe Sushmita Sen. Modi, who has been living in exile in London ever since BCCI ousted him, shared the news on Twitter on Thursday evening.

Sharing the news, Lalit Modi said, “Just back in london after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families – not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 – a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon.”

Just back in london after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families – not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 – a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon. 🥰😘😍😍🥰💕💞💖💘💓 pic.twitter.com/Vvks5afTfz — Lalit Kumar Modi (@LalitKModi) July 14, 2022

Lalit Modi shared the vacation pics of the couple on Instagram

In a later tweet, Modi clarified that even though he used ‘better half’, they are still only at the dating phase, though marriage too will happen one day.

Just for clarity. Not married – just dating each other. That too it will happen one day. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/Rx6ze6lrhE — Lalit Kumar Modi (@LalitKModi) July 14, 2022

Rumours of Lalit Modi and Sushmita Sen’s affair used to float as far back as 2010 when Modi was running things as the IPL Czar. Now years later, the duo has rekindled their relationship and formally announced that they are dating.