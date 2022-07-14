Thursday, July 14, 2022
HomeNews ReportsFormer IPL Commissioner Lalit Modi announces he is dating former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen,...
News Reports
Updated:

Former IPL Commissioner Lalit Modi announces he is dating former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen, posts images of the couple on Instagram

Modi, who has been living in exile in London ever since BCCI ousted him, shared the news on Twitter on Thursday evening.

OpIndia Staff
Lalit Modi Sushmita Sen
Lalit Modi shared on Social media that he is dating Sushmita Sen
119

Former IPL commissioner and fugitive Indian businessman Lalit Modi has announced he is dating Bollywood actress and former Ms. Universe Sushmita Sen. Modi, who has been living in exile in London ever since BCCI ousted him, shared the news on Twitter on Thursday evening.

Sharing the news, Lalit Modi said, “Just back in london after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families – not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 – a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon.”

Lalit Modi shared the vacation pics of the couple on Instagram

In a later tweet, Modi clarified that even though he used ‘better half’, they are still only at the dating phase, though marriage too will happen one day.

Rumours of Lalit Modi and Sushmita Sen’s affair used to float as far back as 2010 when Modi was running things as the IPL Czar. Now years later, the duo has rekindled their relationship and formally announced that they are dating.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
592,749FollowersFollow
27,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com