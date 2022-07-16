Saturday, July 16, 2022
Updated:

Lionel Messi won a penalty and gave it to Sergio Ramos to score, and the internet just can’t keep calm

The internet, which is used to seeing Ramos trying to kill Messi on a football field, was totally unprepared for this turn of events

OpIndia Staff
Messi Ramos
After being bitter rivals for 15 years, Ramos and Messi turned teammates last summer
71

2 years ago if someone had told you that one day Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos will become teammates, you would have taken that person to the psychiatric ward of the nearest hospital. If that person had told you that one day Messi will win a penalty and give it to Ramos to score, you would have definitely been tempted to pull the plug on him, but that is exactly what happened during Paris Saint-Germain’s pre-season friendly against Ligue 2 outfit Quevilly-Rouen.

Fiercest rivals for 15 years, Messi and Ramos were brought together under extraordinary circumstances last summer as a bankrupt Barcelona could no longer keep Messi on their books while Ramos left Madrid after a stellar career. Both of them ended up at PSG in a major coup for the Qatar-owned French club as they pursued their dream of winning the Champions League.

While the first season didn’t go as planned for both of them in the French capital as Ramos struggled with injuries and Messi had a quiet season by his standards, this pre-season suggests both of them are ready to work together and give one last shot at the ultimate glory in club football, the champions league.

Messi was fouled inside the penalty area in the pre-season friendly and the Argentine, who has always taken spot kicks for club and country, left it for his long-term rival Ramos to stroke it through.

The internet, which is used to seeing Ramos trying to kill Messi on a football field, was totally unprepared for this turn of events and many internet users couldn’t believe what they were seeing.

While everyone still can’t believe that Messi and Ramos are on the same side now, it remains to be seen if they can deliver what the Qatari owners have always desired ever since they took over the Paris-based club, European glory.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

