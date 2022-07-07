As filmmaker Leena Manimekalai continues to create controversy over her documentary film ‘Kaali’, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said that the state govt will write a letter to the central government and get a lookout circular issued against her. He said that a case is already registered against her in Madhya Pradesh, but now the state will demand from central govt also.

The comments by Mishra came after another post by Leena Manimekalai went viral. Today she posted a photographs on Twitter showing two actors dressed as Shiva and Parvati smoking on a street. She just used the comment ‘Elsewhere…” with the post, and probably she tried to justified her depiction of Kaali as a smoker using the photograph.

The poster of the documentary film Kali directed by Leena Manimekalai caused outrage among Hindus as the poster depicted the Goddess Kali smoking cigarettes and was seen with the LGBTQ rainbow flag. While the controversy over the poster continues, Leena Manimekalai tweeted another photo in which two artists dressed as Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati were seen smoking. Terming it as a perverted mindset, Madhya Pradesh’s home minister Dr. Narottam Mishra said that he will write to Twitter in this regard.

जानबूझकर हिंदू देवी-देवताओं का अपमान कर रही‌ फिल्म निर्माता लीना मणिमेकलाई के खिलाफ लुक आउट सर्कुलर जारी करने के लिए मध्य प्रदेश ‌सरकार केंद्र ‌सरकार को पत्र लिखेगी। pic.twitter.com/zLYTn6TyQj — Dr Narottam Mishra (@drnarottammisra) July 7, 2022

Dr. Narottam Mishra said, “We are going to write a letter to the union government on behalf of the Madhya Pradesh government. We will demand the union government issue a lookout circular against Leena Manimekalai. Because, whatever she is posting now, it seems that she is posting it deliberately. We had already registered a case in this regard so that immediate action could be taken against such elements. We are also writing the union government for the lookout circular.”

लीना मणिमेकलाई जैसे विकृत मानसिकता वाले लोग धार्मिक भावनाओं को आहत करने के लिए ट्वीटर को एक टूल के रूप में उपयोग कर रहे है।

मध्य प्रदेश सरकार ट्वीटर को पत्र लिखकर अपने स्तर पर स्क्रीनिंग करके ऐसी पोस्ट को रोकने को कहेगी। pic.twitter.com/QcrOmCKBxS — Dr Narottam Mishra (@drnarottammisra) July 7, 2022

Dr. Narottam Mishra further said, “Today, we are also writing a letter to Twitter. Some people have a perverted mentality. They continuously share tweets that may hurt religious sentiments; just like what Leena Manimekalai – the director of the documentary film Kali – has done. She first shared a tweet of Goddess Kali smoking cigarettes. Then she shared a similar tweet about Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. We will ask Twitter to prohibit such tweets on their own level because these tweets are made with a perverted mentality and intend to hurt the religious sentiments of the people. These people use Twitter as a tool to do that. We will ask Twitter to scan such tweets so that they will not appear on social media in the first place.”

In Madhya Pradesh, separate cases have been registered against Leena Manimekalai as well as Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra over the controversy over the film Kaali. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has also categorically stated that attempts to incite religious sentiments will not be tolerated.