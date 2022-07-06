On Wednesday, TMC MP Mahua Moitra was booked by the Bhopal Police for hurting the religious sentiments of Hindus. This is a day after Moitra said that Hindu Goddess Maa Kaali was a meat-eating and alcohol-accepting Goddess. Condemning the remarks made by Moitra, Madhya Pradesh CM said on July 6 that ‘insult of Hindu deities will not be tolerated at any cost’.

FIR registered against TMC MP Mahua Moitra in Bhopal over her alleged controversial statement on Goddess Kali. Case registered under section 295A of IPC for hurting religious sentiments



According to the reports, the Bhopal Police booked Moitra under section 295A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage reli­gious feelings) of the Indian Penal Code. So far, this is the third FIR filed against the TMC MP. Earlier, 2 FIRs were filed against Moitra in Kolkata based on the complaints filed by BJP leader Jiten Chaterjee and BJP MLA Vivekananda Bauri from Raghunathpur, West Bengal.

BJP leader Jiten Chatterjee filed an FIR against TMC MP Mahua Moitra and stated that Moitra’s indecent comments had hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus. Also, BJP MLA from Raghunathpur named Vivekananda Bauri registered a complaint under similar charges. In his complaint, Bauri mentioned that Hindus would democratically protest against Moitra if no action is taken against her.

Reportedly, the Kolkata Police booked the TMC MP under section 295A. However, Moitra took to social media on July 6 to assert that she was not afraid of anything. Targeting the Bharatiya Janata Party, she said, “Bring it in BJP! Am a Kali worshiper. I am not afraid of anything. Not your ignoramuses. Not your goons. Not your Police. And most certainly not your trolls. Truth doesn’t need back up forces”, she tweeted.

On July 5, while speaking at India Today Conclave East 2022, Mahua Moitra made controversial remarks about Maa Kaali. She said for her, Maa Kali was a meat-eating, alcohol-accepting goddess. She added, “When you go to Sikkim, you will see that they offer whiskey to Goddess Kaali. But if you go to Uttar Pradesh, and if you tell them that you offer whiskey to the goddess as ‘prasad’, they will call it blasphemy.”

Following her remarks, TMC immediately condemned the statement and distanced itself much before the controversy was further fired upon on the social media platform. In its statement, the party said, “The comments made by Mahua Moitra at the India Today Conclave East 2022 and her views expressed on Goddess Kali have been made in her personal capacity and are NOT ENDORSED BY THE PARTY in ANY MANNER OR FORM. All India Trinamool Congress strongly condemns such comments.”

Mahua Moitra mocks the discovery of Shivling at the controversial Gyanvapi site

It is important to note that this is not the first time that TMC MP Mahua Moitra has passed controversial comments on Hindu Gods and Goddesses. Earlier in May 2022, a complaint was filed against Moitra for mocking Lord Shiva amid the discovery of Shivling at the disputed structure of Gyanvapi mosque. She had shared a picture of Bhabha Atomic Research Centre with a snide remark saying that hope it is not next on the digging list.