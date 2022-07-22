Friday, July 22, 2022
MP: AIMIM candidate wins local polls in Khargone, where Islamists had attacked Ram Navami procession

On April 10, on the occasion of Ram Navami, one of the most celebrated Hindu festivals, violence broke out in Madhya Pradesh’s Khargone as Islamists went on a rampage against the Ram Navami procession passing through the town.

All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen candidate Aruna Upadhyay won local body polls from ward 2, Khargone, a town that saw Islamists attacking the Ram Navami procession earlier this year.

After her victory, Upadhyay thanked AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi for granting her party ticket to contest from the seat. 

“I am grateful to Owaisi Sahab for giving me the ticket to contest from ward no 2, Khargone. People wanted change, so they voted for me. I will look into the issues of water, electricity and ration card,” Upadhyay said while talking to the media. 

It is worth noting that Upadhyay won in a town where Islamists had gone on a rampage against Hindu devotees, including women and children, who were part of Ram Navami procession. 

Islamists attack Ram Navami procession in Khargone

On April 10, on the occasion of Ram Navami, one of the most celebrated Hindu festivals, violence broke out in Madhya Pradesh’s Khargone. Islamists attacked the Shobha Yatra processions. Hindu devotees came under attack by an Islamist mob while the Ram Navami procession passed through a lane adjacent to a mosque in Khargone in Madhya Pradesh. 

In the riots that erupted at this time, Islamist rioters attacked Hindu houses and targeted Hindu women. While the mob of Islamist rioters broke into the lanes of Khargone, the miscreants taunted Hindu women saying, “Where is your Ram? We Ravans are here to abduct you.”

The cops resorted to firing tear gas shells to bring the situation under control. During the orgy of violence, a total of 24 people were injured, including six police personnel. Even the Superintendent of Police (Khargone) had sustained bullet injuries. Keeping in mind the volatile law and order situation, a curfew was imposed in the area.

