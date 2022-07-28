On June 3, Islamists in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, went on a rampage, pelting stones after Friday prayers to protest against ex-BJP leader Nupur Sharma. Now, suddenly Muslim organisations in the city, have decided against taking out the Paiki procession during Muharram this year, as they fear ‘mischief’ during the procession. They are apparently ‘concerned’ about the law and order situation in the city.

According to media reports, Kafeel Qureshi (the successor of Achhe Miyan), a leader of an Islamic organisation, that is in charge of organising the procession every year, has said, “Keeping in mind the atmosphere of the city, it has been decided not to take out the Paiki procession this year. We have pleaded with people to offer prayers at their homes this Muharram and help maintain peace in the city.”.

Reportedly, Khalifa Shakeel of Tanzeem Nishan-e-Paik Qasid-e-Husain and Achche Mian of Tanzeem-Al-Paik Qasid-e-Hussein have been taking out the procession every year with the help of donations from the people for the last 225 years. The Paiki procession was supposed to resume this year after it was halted for the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the Islamic organisation has, this year, decided against it as they fear it may end up in a law and order problem.

While Islamists worry about law and order here is how they organised the June 3rd Kanpur violence

According to the reports, on June 3 this year, the members of the Muslim community clashed with the State Police and other civilians and pelted stones in the Becongunj area near Yatimkhana. Controversy erupted after Muslim leader Hayat Zafar Hashmi called for ‘market bandh’ in protest against the alleged remarks made by BJP Spokesperson Sharma against Prophet Muhammad.

After the Jumma Nazam (Friday prayers), thousands of Islamists hit the streets of Kanpur and began pelting stones at the police and the public. Several public properties were damaged. The Police responded to the violence and lathi-charged some of the protesters. While they tried to get the situation under control, fierce stone pelting continued intermittently.

Later, the police arrested over 40 rioters in the case and demolished unlawful properties possessed by primary accused Hayat Zafar Hashmi and his associates. The police also discovered damning communications on Hashmi’s phone and investigated his bank accounts in order to track down money received from Gulf nations to allegedly support the violence.

Pertinently, on July 13, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) looking into the June 3 Kanpur violence made appalling revelations during a court hearing. In the case diary, the SIT mentioned that during the investigation, they found there was a fixed rate for pelting stones and hurling bombs during the violence. The investigation agency further noted that there was a detailed plan in connection to the violence in Kanpur, and every Islamist involved in instigating violence had different responsibilities. They had fixed rates and came up with a methodology to pay the rioters.

SIT noted that stone-pelters got Rs 1,000 while those who brought stones on handcarts and hurled bombs were paid Rs 5,000. Minors were “hired” to pelt stones and take part in the violence. The main idea behind hiring minors for the riots was that in case they got arrested, strict action would not be taken against them. They had promised lifetime financial support to the minors to lure them into taking part in the riots.

National Security Act (NSA) has been slapped on the prime accused of June 3 violence Hayaat Zafar Hashmi. Gangster Act has been invoked against other accused Mukhtar Baba, Hazi Vasi, Shafeeq, and Akeel.