Earlier this month, Nepal Police confiscated two kilos of uranium in Biratnagar near the Nepal-India border which were being smuggled into India. In addition, 15 persons were arrested in this case. While carrying illicit commodities, the traffickers attempted to smuggle the extremely radioactive substance into foreign countries via India. While the incident happened on July 1 and July 3, the news of the arrests and recovery of the Uranium has appeared in media now only.

According to a report by Jagran, the smugglers had planned to cross the border into India via Jogbani, a border town in Bihar’s Araria district. However, the Nepal police thwarted their strategy. The massive collection of radioactive material has sounded the alarm for Indian security officials.

Two kilos of uranium and other items were discovered to be in the custody of the arrested smugglers, who were lodging at two different hotels in Biratnagar, Nepal. They set off from Kathmandu with the intention of crossing the border into India. The recovered uranium is estimated to be worth crores of rupees. Morang SP Shantiraj Koirala confirmed the arrests and recovery of the Uranium in Nepal. He said that the enormous haul of uranium, weighing nearly two kilos along with other suspect materials, was seized from the two hotels in Biratnagar where the smugglers were staying. The police officer confirmed that the smugglers were trying to sneak into India along with the material.

As per a report by Nepal based portal Himalsanchar, 8 people were arrested with one kilogram Uranium on July 1, while another group of 7 people along with a kg of Uranium was arrested on July 3. However, the report said that the people who had the Uranium were trying to sale it. The report says that the first group was arrested when they were waiting for customers at Thuladai Hotel in Biratnagar.

The Indian security agencies is examining the interception of uranium consignments in Nepal. It is being investigated to see if it was utilized for anti-national actions. In addition, police and security services are involved in determining the availability of the radioactive element and syndicate members, reported DNA India.

Uranium is utilized in the production of nuclear weapons. It may also be used to make missiles, tiny shells, and bullets. Uranium-235 is also utilized as a nuclear fuel in power plants. In nuclear power plants, water is heated by uranium to produce steam, which is then utilized to produce electricity.