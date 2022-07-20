Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai told in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday 20th July 2022 that terrorist attacks have decreased significantly between 2018 and 2021. Rai stated in a written response to Mallikarjun Kharge, the leader of the opposition Rajya Sabha, that the Union Government has adopted a policy of zero tolerance against terrorism and the security situation has improved significantly in Jammu and Kashmir.

Nityanand Rai said, “The incidents of terrorist attacks also decreased significantly since 2018 in Jammu and Kashmir. A total of 229 terrorist attacks were reported in 2021; 244 in 2020; 255 in 2019; and 417 in 2018.”

Rai informed that In 2021, 42 security personnel were killed in these assaults in the Union Territory. Previously, in 2020, 62 security officers were slain, 80 in 2019, and 91 in 2018. He also stated that in 2021, 41 people were killed, up from 37 in 2020 and 39 in both 2019 and 2018.

Kharge also inquired whether the government was aware of the recent increase in attacks on Kashmiri Pandits. According to Rai, two incidences of attacks against Kashmiri Pandits have been recorded in Jammu and Kashmir in recent months, with one person dead and another wounded.

Nityanand Rai added, “The government has taken several measures to ensure the safety of minorities in the valley. These include a robust security and intelligence grid, day and night area domination, patrolling and proactive operations against terrorists, round-the-clock checking at Nakas, deployment of Road Opening Parties at strategic points to thwart any terrorist attack.”

He also provided statistics detailing year-by-year attacks on civilians over the last five years. Up to the 30th of June this year, seven people were assaulted in Jammu and Kashmir. According to this data, in 2021, there were 12 civilians assaulted. In both 2020 and 2019, the figure is 28. In 2018, however, 33 civilians were targeted.