The Senior Superintendent of Police of Patna, Manavjit Singh Dhillon, has sparked outrage by comparing the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Shakha to a Popular Front of India (PFI) training camp where anti-India activities were being planned.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Jitan Ram Manjhi’s Hindustani Awam Morcha (HUM) have endorsed the SSP, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has condemned Dhillon’s remarks, seeking an apology or his resignation from the Indian Police Service (IPS).

#WATCH | “They used to mobilize youth from mosques & madrasas towards radicalization. Their modus operandi was to act like an RSS Shakha where lathi training is given…they would call them for physical training but also brainwash & radicalize them,” says SSP Patna, Manavjit Singh pic.twitter.com/F6U1wZOwC1 — ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2022

Meanwhile, Dhillon has received a show cause notice from the Bihar Police Headquarters to be responded to within 48 hours. The SSP was asked to respond to the statement in which he compared the PFI to the RSS. He will have to file a reply regarding his statement within the stipulated time.

SSP Dhillon equated the PFI training camp to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Sakhahs. He stated that much as training with sticks is provided in RSS Shakhas, training under the pretext of physical training is provided in PFI training camps, and youths are brainwashed. It has to be mentioned here that while RSS trains its members to use a stick, PFI, in its recent vision document, has spoken about arms training to teach “coward Hindus” a lesson, spoken about the murder of Hindus and Hindu leaders and about establishing an Islamic government in India by 2047.

The RJD has backed Dhillon’s statement, saying that the senior superintendent of police in Patna was correct regarding Sangh’s tactic of spreading misinformation and hate in the garb of physical training and rioting. According to Danish Rizwan, spokesperson for the Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), the SSP is being dragged into controversy for no cause. Rizwan posed the question, “If talking about an Islamic nation is illegal, is it legal to talk about Hindu Rashtra?”

Patna High Court had transferred Dhillon for going slow on Munger murder of a Hindu boy named Anurag Poddar

In 2021, the Patna High Court had reprimanded CID officials for being too easy on sub-inspector Brijesh Kumar Singh, the main accused in the Munger firing incident case of 2020. The Patna High Court ordered the transfer of then-superintendent of police MS Dhillon in April 2021 for being too tardy in the investigation of the Munger firing case.

Dhillon was in charge of the Special Investigation Team formed by Munger ranger DIG Manu Maharaaj to look into the Munger shootings case. The court further directed the additional director general of CID to form an SIT comprising senior officers above the rank of DSP to question the police officials facing investigation in the case.