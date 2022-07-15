A day after police brought Gauhar Chishti to Ajmer from Hyderabad, the Ajmer Superintendent of Police, Chuna Ram held a press conference and said that they would investigate all the possible angles in the case, including the Popular Front of India (PFI) links.

Gauhar Chishti, who had raised slogans of beheading against former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, has been arrested by the police from Hyderabad on 14th July 2022. On June 17, Gauhar Chishti had raised the objectionable slogans outside the Ajmer dargah.

Speaking about the arrest, the SP revealed that Chisti had tried to flee by jumping from the 1st-floor window when the Ajmer police with the help of Hyderabad police nabbed him. He was hiding in the house that belonged to his friend Mohammad Amanutallah alias Munnawar in Hyderabad since July 1. Munnawar ran a bangle shop in Hyderabad. The five-member team which went to nab Chisti had also arrested Mohammad Amanutallah. Chisti was brought back to Ajmer late on Thursday night and produced in court today.

The SP said that it would be only possible to pass on more information after the police interrogates Gauhar Chisti. Efforts are being made to establish whether Chisti has links with the PFI, said SP Chuna Ram.

Chishti also reportedly met one of the murderers of The Udaipur Hindu tailor Kanhaiya Lal. The Pakistan connection of the arrested accused Gauhar Chishti has also come to light. He was in regular touch with some people from Pakistan’s radical organization Dawat-e-Islami. This has come to light during the NIA probe of the Kanhaiya Lal murder case in Udaipur, and the Rajasthan ATS probe of the provocative sloganeering in Ajmer.

Gauhar Chishti is Khadim of the Ajmer dargah and he made provocative speeches and raised slogans outside the Ajmer Dargah to behead those who insult Prophet Mohammad. After that, he left Ajmer and was absconding since June 23.

It is notable that Gauhar Chishti was also arrested by the police two years ago for making a video of the CRPF camp, though he was let off at that time with a mere warning.