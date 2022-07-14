Gauhar Chishti, who had raised slogans of beheading against former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, has been arrested by the police from Hyderabad on 14th July 2022. On June 17, Gauhar Chishti raised the objectionable slogans outside the Ajmer dargah.

Chishti also reportedly met one of the murderers of Kanhaiya Lal. The Pakistan connection of the arrested accused Gauhar Chishti has also come to light. He was in regular touch with some people from Pakistan’s radical organization Dawat-e-Islami. This has come to light during the NIA probe of the Kanhaiya Lal murder case in Udaipur, and the Rajasthan ATS probe of the provocative sloganeering in Ajmer.

Vikas Sangwan, Additional SP, Ajmer said, “Gauhar Chishti arrested by Police from Hyderabad, Telangana. He had raised objectionable slogans outside Dargah on 17th June. The police team will bring him to Ajmer on transit remand on Friday. An FIR was lodged against Gauhar Chishti on June 25 for his provocative speech. He had been absconding since then and had moved out of Rajasthan on June 29. He was arrested from Hyderabad on Thursday.”

Gauhar Chishti is Khadim of the Ajmer dargah and he made provocative speeches and raised slogans outside the Ajmer Dargah to behead those who insult Prophet Mohammad. After that, he left Ajmer and was absconding since June 23.

It is notable that Gauhar Chishti was also arrested by the police two years ago for making a video of the CRPF camp, though he was let off at that time with a mere warning.

During the investigation into Kanhaiya Lal’s murder case, it was revealed that some people of Pakistan-based radical outfit Daawat-e-Islami were in touch with many people in India. Among them, the names of Kanhaiya Lal’s killers Mohammad Riyaz and Gaus Mohammad as well as Khadim Gauhar Chishti of Ajmer Dargah also came up.

Names of several Khadims of Ajmer dargah have come up in the last few weeks for making incendiary statements. Sarwar Chishti called for an economic boycott of Hindus and claimed that if Muslims start a movement, the whole country will shake. Another Khadim, Salman Chishti made a video and declared that he will give his own house to the person who will behead Nupur Sharma. Yet another Khadim, Aadil Chishti made offensive remarks about Hindu Gods during a TV appearance and called Hindu beliefs irrational and unbelievable.