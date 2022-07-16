Saturday, July 16, 2022
‘Freebies culture is dangerous for country’s development’: Says PM Modi while inaugurating Bundelkhand Expressway in UP

Inaugurating the Bundelkhand Expressway that was completed ahead of schedule, PM Narendra Modi slammed previous governments for long delays in completing projects

OpIndia Staff
Bundelkhand Expressway, PM Modi
On 16th July 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated to the people the 296-km-long Bundelkhand Expressway from Chitrakoot to Etawah made at the cost of Rs 14,850 crore. The expressway passes through seven districts and the inauguration program was held at the toll plaza at Kaithri village in the Jalaun district.

While addressing a public meeting on this occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Today I am getting a special pleasure in giving this gift of the expressway to the land of Bundelkhand which produced countless knights, in whose blood the devotion of India flows, where the valor and hard work of the sons and daughters have always brought laurels to the country.”

He further said, “The distance from Chitrakoot to Delhi has been reduced by 3-4 hours due to the Bundelkhand Expressway, but its benefit is even more. This expressway will not only speed up vehicles here, but it will also speed up the industrial progress of the entire Bundelkhand.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi further said, “In UP, where the Saryu canal project took 40 years to be completed, in UP, where the Gorakhpur fertilizer plant was closed for 30 years, in UP, where the Arjun Dam project took 12 years to complete, in UP where the Amethi Rifle Factory was lying with just one board, in UP where the Rae Bareli rail coach factory was only painting the coaches, in that same UP, now the infrastructure is being worked out so seriously, that it has outperformed even the other good states. The identity of UP across the country is now changing.”

Emphasizing his vision of development, Narendra Modi said, “At the core of the path of development on which the country is running today, there are two aspects. One is the intention and the other is dignity. We are not only creating new facilities for the present of the country but also forging the future of the country.”

Slamming the opponents and their freebies schemes, PM Modi said, “Attempts are being made to bring culture in our country where votes are cast in exchange for freebies. This freebies culture is dangerous for our country’s development. People should beware of this culture. Those who have this freebies culture will never build any new expressway, new airport, or defense corridor for you. They feel that they can buy people if they give freebies. We should come together to defeat this thought and remove this freebies culture from the polity of our country.”

Drawing attention to his next target of the Jal Jeevan Mission, PM Modi said, “Our government is constantly working to mitigate another challenge of Bundelkhand. We are working on the Jal Jeevan Mission to provide piped water to every household.”

Massive response by the people of Bundelkhand

There was a massive crowd of people present for this program. The expressway within a radius of five kilometers was decorated in a grand manner. Police and Rapid Action Force personnel were deployed for security reasons. The Prime Minister shared the dais with Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and ministers and public representatives. Separate blocks were marked for people from different areas to sit in the pandal. The three pandals built here were divided into 96 blocks. 65 blocks were reserved for people coming from urban and rural areas.

The Bundelkhand Expressway

Previous governments were very vocal about announcing various schemes for Bundelkhand but nothing great actually happened on the ground. No project made in Lucknow could reach Bundelkhand as reaching somewhere needs good road connectivity in the first place. The Bundelkhand expressway is a 296KM long project which starts at Bharatkoop in the Chitrakoot district and meets the Agra Lucknow expressway at Kudrail village in Etawah district. By this highway, the remotest part of Bundelkhand is now directly connected to Delhi. This four-lane expressway which is expandable into a six-lane expressway covers seven districts viz Chitrakoot, Banda, Mahoba, Hamirpur, Jalaun, Auraiya, and Etawah.

The transparent e-tendering process for this expressway has again benefitted the Uttar Pradesh Expressways and Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) as the minimum tender for the project has come down by about 12.72% from the estimated cost thereby saving Rs. 1132 Crores. The main carriageway of the expressway was opened in December 2021 and the Bundelkhand expressway is now inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

