P.T. Usha, Ilaiyaraaja, V. Vijayendra Prasad, and Veerendra Heggade nominated to Rajya Sabha

The central government on Wednesday announced the nominations of four members to the upper house of the parliament. Former Olympic track and field athlete P.T. Usha, music legend Ilayaraaja, noted screenwriter Viswa Vijayendra Prasad, and eminent philanthropist Veerendra Heggade were nominated to Rajya Sabha.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to congratulate the dignitaries for being nominated to the upper house of the parliament.

“The remarkable PT Usha Ji is an inspiration for every Indian. Her accomplishments in sports are widely known but equally commendable is her work to mentor budding athletes over the last several years. Congratulations to her on being nominated to the Rajya Sabha. @PTUshaOfficial,” PM Modi tweeted.

Lavishing praises on the musical wizard Ilaiyaraaja, PM Modi said that his oeuvre of work had enthralled people across generations and it beautifully reflected several emotions. PM Modi also recounted his modest beginnings—rising from a humble background to becoming a legend in the field of music.

For Viswa Vijayendra Prasad, the noted screenwriter whose work spanned from legendary blockbuster Baahubali to the recently released and superhit movie RRR, among other movies, PM Modi wrote, “Shri V. Vijayendra Prasad Garu is associated with the creative world for decades. His works showcase India’s glorious culture and have made a mark globally. Congratulations to him for being nominated to the Rajya Sabha.”

“Shri Veerendra Heggade Ji is at the forefront of outstanding community service. I have had the opportunity to pray at the Dharmasthala Temple and also witness the great work he is doing in health, education and culture. He will certainly enrich Parliamentary proceedings,” tweeted PM Modi, congratulating the philanthropist for his nomination to Rajya Sabha.