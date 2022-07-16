On Thursday (July 14), an underage boy was hacked to death by a mob of 15 people. The incident took place within the premises of Ludhiana Civil Hospital in Punjab.

The ghastly act was caught on CCTV and is being shared widely on social media. In the disturbing video, a frenzied mob could be seen chasing the 15-year-old while the victim was seen trying to close the door of a ward for safety.

However, moments later, the perpetrators broke in and brutally assaulted the minor boy. They then slaughtered the victim with sharp-edged weapons including swords and axes.

इस विडीयो को देखकर पंजाब में क़ानून की स्थिति का अंदाज़ा अच्छी तरह से लगाया जा सकता है।

लुधियाना के सिविल अस्पताल के इमरजेंसी वार्ड में इलाज करवा रहे 15 साल के युवक को गुंडो नें शरेआम तलवारों से काट कर मार दिया। @BhagwantMann जी विज्ञापन को छोड़कर असल काम करने पर ध्यान दीजिए। pic.twitter.com/MTT0xu6bn8 — Pargat Singh (@PargatSOfficial) July 16, 2022

The deceased was identified as Savan Kumar, a resident of Ludhiana’s EWS colony and a student of Class 9. He had gone to the emergency ward of the hospital, after his elder brother Rajvir was attacked by a group of miscreants.

The two factions had earlier clashed in the past. The miscreants then reached the hospital and chased Savan, who was waiting outside the premises. They killed the victim and then walked out of the hospital.

The Ludhiana police informed that two accused were arrested for their involvement in the gruesome murder. A First Information Report (FIR) was lodged against 7 identified and 8 unidentified people.

Ludhiana Police solved a murder case within 12 hours which happened at Civil Hospital, Ludhiana. SHO PS Division No. 2 arrested 2 accused and booked them under relevant act and sections.#ActionAgainstCrime pic.twitter.com/6Dc7WLu8q0 — Ludhiana Police (@Ludhiana_Police) July 15, 2022

It must be mentioned that the underage boy was murdered in the presence of nurses, doctors, hospital staff and even a police officer. This is despite the fact that a special police chowki has been set up within the hospital premises.

Ludhiana Police Commissioner Kaustubh Sharma claimed that despite the deployment of 3 police officials at the chowki, none were present on duty at the time of the incident. “An inquiry has been marked and action will be taken accordingly,” he said.

Netizens question inaction of cop spotted at the crime scene

Social media users were miffed at the inaction of a turban-wearing cop, who was spotted on CCTV at the crime scene at the time of the incident.

“Daylight murder in Ludhiana in front of police,” wrote one Twitter user.

Agar yahi haalat jaari Raha to Punjab ko @laluprasadrjd waala BIHAR banne me time nahi lagega….

DAYLIGHT MURDER IN LUDHIANA in front of police…#prayforpunjab pic.twitter.com/kn9bZKXXqC — Nachiketa Chauhan.. (@s59165966) July 16, 2022

One Robin Arora lamented, “Murder inside Civil Hospital Ludhiana even when there is a police post present Inside Hospital.”

“We can see Punjab police officer is also available at spot… Singh is king on duty is just for movies or history chapters…???” asked another user.

We can see Punjab police officer is also available at spot… Singh is king on duty is just for movies or history chapters…??? https://t.co/Kowv9ChGBe pic.twitter.com/Vku8w90p5n — Rabies Daar Ji (@Ra_bies_Origin) July 16, 2022

It has been nearly 4 months since Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won a thumping victory in Punjab absolutely destroying Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal. Punjab has seen a spike in murders in the state, with even famous Kabaddi players not immune to the violence.

Videos of the open sale of drugs in the state are going viral, and the state even witnessed communal violence after many many years.