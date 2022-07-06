On Wednesday, the Ajmer Police who arrested Ajmer Dargah Khadim Salman Chishti for issuing open death threats against BJP ex-spokesperson Nupur Sharma stated that the accused is a history-sheeter with over 13 cases filed against him, including murder and attempt to murder. The Police also claimed that the accused had made the controversial video while he was drunk.

“It was brought to my notice that Salman Chishti, Khadim of Ajmer Dargah shared an objectionable video & FIR was filed. He was nabbed from his house & is being questioned. It seems he was in an inebriated state when the video was made. He is a history-sheeter”, said Additional Superintendent of Police, Vikas Sangwan confirming the arrest of the accused last night.

As reported earlier, Ajmer Dargah Khadim Salman Chishti had published a video on social media in which he threatened to kill the former spokesperson of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Nupur Sharma. In the video, Chishti had claimed that he would hand over his house to anyone who cut Sharma’s head. “I swear by my elders, I swear by my mother, I will shoot her openly. I swear by my children, whoever brings Nupur Sharma’s head, I will give this house to him”, he had said. A case was immediately filed against him by the Ajmer Police.

Further, he also described himself as a ‘true soldier of Khwaja’ and tried to incite Muslims. Reportedly, Khadim Gauhar Chishti of Ajmer Dargah had given a provocative speech during a silent procession taken outside the Dargah on June 17, in which slogans of “Gustakh-e-Rasool ki Ek hi saza, sar tan se juda’ were raised.

It is important to note that after Kanhaiya Lal was murdered, Ajmer Dargah Deewan Zainul Abedin Ali Khan claimed that Muslims in India would never allow the Talibanisation mindset to become a norm in the country. “No religion promotes violence against humanity. Especially in the religion of Islam, all the teachings act as sources of peace. In the gruesome video that surfaced on the internet, some non-ethical minds committed a brutal attack on a poor man, which is received as a punishable sin in the Islamic world”, he had said in the statement.

The Police arrested accused Ajmer Dargah Khadim Salman Chishti on Tuesday and have registered a case of abatement to murder against him. The case was filed after the controversial video of Chishti went viral on social media platforms. It is not clear why the police asserted that the video was made in an inebriated state because Chishti’s arrest has come more than a day after the video went viral.